After the Cincinnati city council cut the public-input part of the police department budget meeting, a group of protesters who were anti-police set an American flag ablaze, Thursday night.

According to Fox, David Mann, a member of the city council motioned to end the public-input portion shortly after members of the crowd started to boo a speaker who suggested that the city should increase the budget for the PD instead of cutting it.

Mann also said that the evening transitioned from being emotionally charged into becoming close to a mob. He said that the crowd did not show respect to the speaker who voiced out his opinions simply because he was pro-police.

Moreover, he explained that he tried to calm the people down and told them to listen, but they did not take his advice. Thus, after the meeting, Mann had to leave the building with a police escort in order to keep him safe from the angry crowd.

Later that day, photos of the Old Glory set on fire bu several people holding cigarette lighters were posted on social media. On the photo, the American flag is seen on a sidewalk just outside the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Meanwhile, a local journalist stated that other people who saw the flag on fire attempted to save it by pouring water on the burning banner. Reports also said that before it was set on fire at around 11:00 PM, the flag was found flying outside the center before the crowd found it after the meeting ended at 8:30 in the evening.

In a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer, several members of the anti-police protesters raised a "Juneteenth" flag to replace the American flag. In addition, some of them painted the street outside the convention center with the words, "Defund the police."

It was also reported by the newspaper that some of the protesters vandalized the convention center with graffiti that said, "Blue Lives Murder."

A clash of opinions

The burning of the flag happened after the crowd got upset when the public-portion was suddenly put to a stop after a speaker identified as Carl Beckman suggested that the police force needs more funding despite the "Defund the police" calls that have erupted all over the country.

Beckman was met with boos and jeers which prompted Mann to suggest ending the public portion. The audience got upset with Beckman's calls of increasing police funds and Mann's move to stop the public inquiry.

According to Mann, he was disappointed with the crowd and that he did not appreciate how the anti-police protesters were not willing to listen to viewpoints that were opposite of theirs. He said that people should be willing to listen to both sides in order for the system to work.

Meanwhile, other members of the city council who stayed after Mann took off allowed the crowd to resume giving their opinions after the outbursts have subsided.

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, a member of the city council noted that an official meeting is not needed in order to hear the people's opinions. She added that the forum was intended for the people to be able to speak, thus, they stayed to hear them out.

