The situation in Galwan Valley in Ladakh remains highly tense after two days since the Indian Army soldiers and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC. Twenty soldiers of the Indian Army passed away amidst the clash, which brought tension and anger among the remaining troops in the region.

The incident between the two countries raised tensions, and become the first deadly clash for at least 45 years in the border areas.

Reportedly, the initial statement of the Indian army included three death cases of its soldiers, adding that both troops suffered casualties.

But on Tuesday, according to India Today, the officials stated that several of the seriously injured soldiers had passed away due to the criticality of their wounds.

China was held responsible by India's external affairs ministry for breaking a treaty struck the previous week to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galway Valley.

In a statement by James Robbins, the violence between the two troops high up in the Himalayas is very alarming, and pressure will increase on the two nuclear powers not allowing a slide into the full-scale dispute.

As stated by the Indian Army, 17 Indian troops were seriously injured in the line of duty and died due to their injuries, making the total number of those who died in the middle of the clash to 20, BBC reported.

The Chinese troop confirmed no casualties during the clash but accused India of crossing the border onto their side.

In a statement by Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Chinese foreign ministry, on Monday, India has crossed the borders twice attacking and provoking Chinese personnel which resulted in a serious physical clash between the two border forces.

According to Daily Mail, both the Indian and Chinese parties stated that no bullet has been fired in the last four decades, and on Tuesday the Indian army uttered that no shots were fired in the latest battle.

It is unclear how a clash that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers did not involve an exchange of fire. Reports said that it was fought with clubs and rocks.

As reported by local outlets, Indian soldiers were beaten to death.

The LAC is terribly divided. The shifting of lines is possible due to the presence of lakes, rivers, and snowcaps. The Indian and Chinese soldiers, the two of the largest armies of the world, come face to face at many points.

But in recent weeks, confrontations along the border have been tense.

India held China accountable for dispatching thousands of troops into Ladakh's Galwan valley. India claimed that China has been taking up 38,000 sq. km (14,700 sq. miles) of its area. In the last three decades, a number of rounds of talks have failed to settle the boundary controversy.

India and China have fought only in one war, in 1962, when India the endured agony of a humiliating defeat.

In May, on the border in the northeastern states of Sikkim, a number of Indian and Chinese armies exchanged physical blows. In 2017, after China attempted to expand a border road through a disputed plateau, the two countries battled in the region.

There are a number of reasons why tensions are rising between the two countries, but competing strategic goals lie at the root, and both parties blame one another.

