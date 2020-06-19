Another top Pentagon official, Kathryn Wheelbarger, had her nomination for a permanent senior position denied on Thursday by White House officials, making her the second official this week to let go of their position for the same reasons.

Trump loyalists extend their reach

According to Business Insider, Wheelbarger had been serving as international security affairs' assistant secretary of defence. She was nominated for the higher position in February.

Last Friday, however, the White House suddenly retracted the nomination and placed Bradley Hansell on the position instead.

The White House had its doubts with Wheelbarger becoming the nominee as it was sceptical of her loyalty to US President Donald Trump. Part of the reasoning was her connections to late Senator John McCain and Jim Mattis, the former secretary of defence.

Wheelbarger had been highly regarded among national security experts but did not disclose the details of her resignation in the letter she filed. Reuters reported that the White House named her for a higher senior position on February 13, but surprisingly last week, retracted the nomination and replaced her with Hansell.

One former US official, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Wheelbarger seemed to have failed a loyalty test that Trump had set for her. She was well regarded by Congress for her work on handling the committee's intelligence portfolio.

According to ABC News, Wheelbarger's letter wrote she had trust in her colleagues to continue to follow the US Constitution and the principles of their founding to ensure the security and freedom of every American citizen.

A woman of experience and leadership

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement on Thursday that Wheelbarger "brought a wealth of experience and the utmost professionalism to the department throughout her service." He also noted her leadership abilities and her team's many accomplishments.

Esper had worked with Wheelbarger fo three years and expressed his appreciation for her contributions and efforts during her service and wished her the best of luck in her future endeavours.

Mick Mulroy, an ABC News analyst, considered Wheelbarger to be one of the most sincere and hardworking officials that he had worked within the government. He added that she deserved a higher position for her constant support and contributions for the last year and a half.

Wheelbarger's resignation comes at a time when Trump is trying to face-off against opposition from the Senate for his nomination of retired Army General Anthony Tata for the Pentagon's most senior policy position. Tata had been an avid defender of Trump on Fox News.

Previously, Tata misidentified former President Barack Obama to be a Muslin and accused him of leading a terrorist group that supported Iran with his efforts. Several Democrats have shared their intents of opposing Tata's nomination.

One anonymous official questioned Hansell's qualifications for the position taken from Wheelbarger. However, it is still unsure whether he will go face-to-face with the same level of resistance as Tata.

Hansell had previously worked as senior director for transnational threats for Trump and is currently working at the Boston Consulting Group.

