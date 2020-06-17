On June 17, a gunman open fire at Galleria Dallas Mall at Dallas Parkway, according to authorities one person has been wounded. The police are still looking for the gunman.

Mass shooting attempt

The witnesses at the mall reported hearing five to nine shots at the mall. According to Dallas Police, one person was shot and the suspect is still at large.

The authorities rushed the victim to Parkland Hospital, the condition of the victim is still unknown. The authorities are now reviewing the CCTV and are searching for the mall to look for the gunman. As the police searched for the gunman, the mall was put into lockdown.

The reporter for CBS 11 News tweeted that the shooting started as a dispute between 2 people. One person was wounded and was able to walk out of the mall to an ambulance. Numerous people called 911 to the scene as they hid in stores such as Forever 21 and Express.

Hannah DeClerk, a witness, told the Dallas Morning News that she was in a store on the second floor of the mall when she heard around five or six gunshots outside. She then stated that the mall was crowded and that she escaped through a back stairwell. She said she heard screaming and that people outside the mall were devastated by the incident.

Gun reform

Texas is one of the states in America that is lenient when it comes to citizens carrying guns outside of their homes. According to the gun law of the state, all qualified applicants are allowed to carry a concealed firearm with a permit.

Explosive weapons, machine guns, silencers, saw-off shotguns, zip guns, armor-piercing bullets, and short-barrel firearms are prohibited.

Those who are not allowed to carry firearms in the state are convicted felons within 5 years of parole or release, minors who are under 18-years of age and without any parental consent, and those who are confined in a penal institution.

Mass shooting in Texas

In August 2019, the debate on gun control once again gained attention after a man open fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. There were 20 people killed and 26 people injured in what Gov. Greg Abbott calls one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.

Many believed that what happened was a hate crime, as the 21-year-old shooter, Patrick Crusius, drove 8 hours to the location, which is near the US-Mexico border and where most of the population are of people of color.

CCTV images showed the gunman wearing a dark T-shirt, ear protectors, and a rifle. He then started shooting inside the establishment who was, at that time, packed with people who were buying school supplies. The shooting is recorded as the eighth most deadly mass shootings in the United States.

President Donald Trump called the shooting as an act of cowardice on Twitter and wrote that he stands with everyone in the country to condemn the hateful act. He added that there is no reason or excuses that will justify killing innocent people.

