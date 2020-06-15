A man from Michigan who murdered, mutilated and ate his date is now facing new charges after he kidnapped and assaulted another man, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Another victim

The 50-year-old Mark Latunski, who was charged with murder in connection with the death and mutilation of Kevin Bacon, a 25-year-old man who was eaten by Latunski.

Now, Latunski is being sued by a man from New York who claims that he was held captive during their session of BDSM.

According to the lawsuit, the victim, James Carlsen, connected with Latunski's husband, Jamie Arnold, on the internet, and he planned to go to Michigan for sex. However, when Carlsen arrived at the bus station in Michigan, he was met by Latunski, who then drove him to his home and claimed that Arnold already moved out.

Carlsen stated that Latunski detained him in the basement of his home and used chains, locks, and leather straps. Latunski told him that he is not going anywhere. He then went upstairs and went to bed.

Fortunately, Carlsen was able to cut himself loose using a butcher knife nearby while the suspect was sleeping. He then escaped and called 911 and got a ride to a bus station.

Carlsen rode a bus back to New York but his ticket was reserved for next week. Carlsen called the suspect who asked him to go back to his house. Carlsen's lawyer said that Carlsen does not want to continue with the charges, but he wants to get $75,000 for emotional and mental damages.

Currently, Latunski is in custody for murdering Bacon, who was a hairstylist and student. The investigators believe that the suspect stabbed Bacon, slit his throat, hung his body, and cut off his testicles before eating them.

In March 2020, a judge found Latunski incompetent to stand trial for the charge. According to Carlsen, he met the suspect through a dating app, Grindr, which is very popular in the LGBTQ community.

The records that were obtained by the Detroit Free press show that the police responded to Latunski's home on November 25 after they were tipped about a man wearing a leather kilt running away from the house. The man who ran away had blood on his face.

Carlsen's lawyer, Kirstina Magyari, stated that her client is now traumatized by the encounter with Latunski. Magyari said that Latunski must face the consequences of his actions and that Carlsen deserves justice for the experience that will haunt him forever.

Kevin Bacon's murder

Court documents revealed that when they went to Latunski's home on December 28 to perform a welfare check, they found Bacon hanging naked, upside down, from the ceiling.

According to the testimony from one of the police at the crime scene, the suspect confessed to the murder. He said that he stabbed Bacon in the back once and he used a butcher knife.

Afterward, he slit his throat and he wrapped a rope around his victim's ankles. He then hung him from his home's ceiling, through the rafters. According to the documents of the police, Latunski also admitted that he used the same knife to cut off his victim's testicles before he ate them.

