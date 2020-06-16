While many people have left some of their belongings on a train whether it be a wallet, a phone, or even a pair of headphones, the idea of leaving behind a bagful of gold is something that would unlikely happen.

In Switzerland, the owner of a nearly $200,000 worth bag of gold bars, which was left on a Swiss commuter train last year, remains a mystery, marking a bigger question: who would commute on a train with a bag of gold?

According to CNN, forgetful individual who left something extremely important, a $191,000 worth of package full of gold bars, on a commuter train is being searched and tracked by the Swiss officers.

In a statement made by Simon Kopp, the information officer of the prosecutor's office of Lucerne, the parcel was said to be discovered by one of the train workers and up to date there are no claimed crimes related to the bars of golds left on the train

ABC 7 also reported that, efforts are being made by the authorities to track down and locate the owner who left the 3-kilogram bag of gold.

Authorities said the bagful of gold bars was spotted in October last year in the carriage of a Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) train, whose route is from the Northeastern Swiss town of St Gallen to Lucerne, a city which is located in the center of the country.

Read also: Supreme Court Favors LGBTQ+ Workers, Rules They Are Protected from Discrimination by Civil Rights

In a published statement of the officials in the local government Lucerne Canton gazette, in spite of the extensive investigations conducted and extreme efforts by the authorities the owner of the high-value parcel is still unidentified and had not been tracked down, Sputnik News reported.

In Switzerland, where locals would sometimes purchase their groceries with a 1,000 franc note, it has long attracted to those who wanted to leave no trace on their spending. Amidst a decade-long severe measure on Swiss banking confidentiality, at present, the country is enticing people with a penchant for gold.

After the tracking down of the owner of the high-value parcel, which contains gold bars worth 182,000 Swiss francs or around $191,000, failed, the forgotten precious cargo was confiscated by the canton's prosecutor's office.

Authorities have decided to announce their investigation to the public to find the owner of the mysterious bounty after a series of efforts of tracking down the owner were unsuccessful.

On June 2, officials have published an announcement stating the owner has five years to make a claim for the parcel.

In an interview, the spokesperson of the prosecutor's office said that a number of inquiries about the bag of gold had been made and are being thoroughly checked by the authorities. Details regarding the nature of the checks were not provided.

Kopp did not give details regarding the process of how police officers or authorities might confirm that the bag of gold belongs to anyone who would come forward and claim the parcel, but uttered that they are looking into new clues and information.

Related article: 5 Black Billionaires in the World That Proves Personality is More Than Just a Skin Color

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.