Several studies conducted around the world have shown results that suggest people with blood type O are less susceptible to the coronavirus infection. The findings also reveal that individuals with blood type A might be more at risk.

According to The Jerusalem Post, when the global pandemic broke out, one crucial question that scientists and medical experts have had is why some people are more susceptible to the virus than others.

Blood type O resistance

Multiple studies have looked into the relationship between genetics and susceptibility to the coronavirus. Some specifically studied the role that blood type plays with the infection.

The results of different studies show the same findings; subjects with blood type O are less susceptible to being infected with the coronavirus.

The apparent resistance to the virus is not a guaranteed fact; however, as some patients with blood type O were still infected with the virus and suffered respiratory failure. In contrast, some patients with blood type A stayed healthy, as reported by Forbes.

Two of the studies were conducted inside Wuhan, one of which studies the link that blood type shared with the COVID-19 virus. At the same time, the other looked into the relationship of blood type with susceptibility to contracting pneumonia.

One study from Spain, on the other hand, investigated the connection between genetics and the coronavirus.

The most famous study, however, is the one that 23andMe is currently conducting and researching. The company 23andMe is an agency that distributes personal genetics testing kits to people who are curious about learning their genetic history or their susceptibility to genetic-based diseases.

The ongoing study featured more than 750,000 volunteers, and preliminary results suggest that blood type O contains some resistance against the coronavirus infection. The patients with resistant blood type were found to be 9-18% less susceptible to the disease.

A step forward

The findings of the studies, although not definitive, support previous information about the part that blood type plays in the pandemic.

Other studies supported the seemingly resistant blood type O as research in Hong Kong studied 45 healthcare workers that a patient infected. Of 18 individuals with blood type O, eight were tested positive or the virus, while 23 of the other 27 workers, who had different blood types, were infected.

In simple terms, an individual with blood type O will possess antibodies against infection from someone with blood type A. However, those with blood type A are not capable of similarly resisting the virus.

The results show us that individuals with blood type A must take extra precaution to distance themselves from any potential infection. It also alerts front line medical workers to be aware of their patients and their blood types, and if they are in charge of someone with blood type A, they must be vigilant of their surroundings.

The data suggest that in the future, it would also be logical to test coronavirus patients for their blood type to avoid putting individuals in close proximity to those who are at risk of the infection.

