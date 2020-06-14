There are more reasons to be aware of coronavirus transmission especially the asymptomatic kind, which is a looming threat for the general population.

According to the World Health Organization, asymptomatic coronavirus carriers have vast differences compared to normal carriers, as reported by Market Watch.

Maria Van Kerkhove said that asymptomatic carriers are very rare according to WHO. She also added that the actual number of asymptomatic carriers are yet to be determined, according to Stat News.

For starters, let's go over these 5 reasons to consider the possibility of catching the virus from someone who does not know they have the infection in the first place.

1. High concentration of COVID-19 might be found in upper respiratory tract

One study at the University of California revealed that in the upper respiratory tract, a higher viral content of SARS-CoV-2 is present, including patients who are presymptomatic. Presymptomatic get the ARS-CoV-1 in the lower respiratory tract.

SARS-CoV-1 viral loads will reach its apex at 5 days later than SARS-CoV-2, but symptoms of SARS-CoV-1 should be easier to detect.

Compared to influenza, anyone with the asymptomatic disease has a decreased viral load in their secretions, for upper to lower windpipe, but will give off virions in a shorter time.

2. Asymptomatic joggers leaves a long trail of virions behind them

The asymptomatic transmission was a debated topic but now it is settled, and the best way to prevent transmission is to wear a mask according to CDC. There is a higher chance to infect others with COVID-19 if they are asymptomatic with no mask.

Gregory Poland said that asymptomatic runners can spread the coronavirus behind, in a 30-foot distance via virions as he breathes out. The will aerosol types that will be farther than big droplets that hit the ground, and the aerosolized virions will float thirty minutes in the air, according to NXG News.

3. Not all masks are effective when it comes to filtering virions

Wearing a mask in public is your best guard against the virus, but keep in mind that a mask does not protect anyone 100% percent. Even social distancing can be so limited as a means to lessen transmission.

Experts claimed that even if a vaccine is invented, or coronavirus antibodies are gain, it is no reason to let our guard down, because the coronavirus has many peculiaritie which are not yet fully understood, according to CBS News.

4. A very thorough contact tracing system is important

If we truly want to control the COVID-19 pandemic by tracing asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections, there should be an effective way to find out who has it or not. Factors like mass testing and asymptomatic isolation might be considered.

Aspects of coronavirus immunity need to be investigated as well. This is specially true for factors of immunity, reinfection, or why an asymptomatic person does not get sick yet he infects others.

5. Presymptomatic and asymptomatic is a deadly combo for transmission

A strong indication is that asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 is more prevalent, which keeps researchers from stopping COVID-19. William Petri stated in The Conversation that most asymptomatic carriers are from 5% to 25% for influenza.

According to Petri, there will be about 10% to 43% COVID-19 carriers with symptoms based on any test group. Carlos de Rio, a professor of global health and epidemiology, said that states coming out of lockdown must consider stricter regulations to prevent transmission.

