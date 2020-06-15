Last Thursday, a Louisiana mom went haywire and killed her four children, including another adult in a murder-suicide. After the murderous rampage, she shot herself before the police arrived.

Those were the horrifying events at Parkview apartments located in Munroe. Police were appalled by the grisly scene of the crime, as reported by New Star.

According to Police Chief Reggie Brown, the woman who killed the four children and one adult was identified as Brittany Tucker, who shot everyone fatally till she turned the firearm on herself to commit suicide. A day later on Friday, the deaths were confirmed by police officials.

Murder-suicide in a quiet neighborhood

The crime occurred at the apartment building 19 in the complex, at 7:44 in the evening. Anteshia Logwood, 20 years old, was shot by the suicidal-murderer Brittany Tucker, who is also her next-door neighbor.

Her reasons for shooting her neighbor was not known, but Chief Reggie Brown said that the shooter snapped after asking her neighbor: 'What are you laughing at?' Longwood ignored this remark, which triggered Tucker who eventually shot her neighbor, according to Knoe.

Tucker then went to her own unit, apartment 159, where she and her children lived. Getting inside the unit, she shot all four children of hers till they were dead or died from their injuries. None of the children were alive when found by the police.

Other details, like what Longwood said or other circumstances were not known by the police. More of Chief Brown's revelations from the clues of the case is that Tucker had bought a handgun earlier. It was determined as the murder weapon used to kill the victims, including herself.

The Tucker children were identified as Tremayne, aged 12, Trechelle, aged 8, Treasure, aged 5, and the youngest was Glory, who was just 5-months-old when shot. All the children had no chance, even a bit when authorities arrived.

Police arrived after getting called to the apartment complex, and they witnessed the disturbing crime scene. The whole family was found dead at the location. It was regrettable that none of the children were saved.

Probe is still on-going about Tucker family massacre

Investigators digging into the 'Tucker massacre' discovered from other witnesses that Brittany purchased a gun earlier, that was the weapon for the shooting. Authorities are yet to determine whether the gun was a legal purchase or not.

Police interviewed witnesses to ask what happened days before Brittany Tucker went haywire. They were not sure if Tucker was in the right frame of mind, according to US News.

They said she was not very normal with the gun in hand and was rather edgy. Brown said if the witnesses knew what to do, they would have intervened, after seeing the alarming signs from Tucker.

He added that the incident could have been avoided at all costs. They knew that something was wrong already. The record was obtained that Brittany Tucker has mental problems for a few years and was getting treatment for it.

Brown said experienced detectives at the scene Thursday night were disturbed and required some counseling to sort out the tragedy.

