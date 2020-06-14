An early evening in the park ended, tragically when two sisters got stabbed by a deranged stranger in the London park they were in.

One Sunday afternoon, in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, two sisters met their untimely demise when attacked by a stranger for no logical reason except random violence, reported by Independent.

The victims were Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46,who were both attacked by a knife-wielding assailant who acted deranged, taking their lives senselessly.

Stabbing and death of the two sisters

It was Sunday when the victims from Harrow and Brent went to meet family and friends last Friday in the park at Fryent Country, at 7:40 p.m. to have Bibaa Henry's 46th birthday, confirmed by 24 World News.

When everyone left the party, they were left alone at 00.30 a.m. on an early Saturday without knowing their that an unfortunate fate awaits them.

They were not able to return home and were reported missing late Saturday. Soon, officers went on a search for the two missing women.

Tragedy struck as Nicole and Bibaa were found dead.

An autopsy was done by the coroner on Tuesday soon after their demise. The coroner revealed that under examination, it was concluded that the cause of death for both unfortunate victims was getting stabbed violently several times.

Manhunt for the killer of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry

Investigators are convinced that a pond may hold clues to the violent murder of Nicole and Bibaa that early morning. All the garbage is getting examined, that according to officers in the case, might have an item thrown into it that was used by the killer.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding stated that the slaying of the two women is unnerving and tragic for their bereaved families, as their murders bring unexplainable grief over the senseless act, mentioned Daily Mail.

Looking for lead to the murder of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry

Detective Chief Inspector Harding said in press brief that it was evident the murderer of the two sisters is a total stranger.

He added that one of the clues will be unknown cuts and wounds with excessive bleeding. Further investigation is still conducted by the authorities to find out the happenings before the crime and what possibly transpired during the unfortunate moments.

Investigators think that the murderer left Fryent Country Park through the Valley Drive entrance.

Harding also said that if there's anything out of place from Friday to Saturday till lunchtime of June 7, 2020, call the police to report it asap.

According to Chief Superintendent Roy Smith, from northwest London, he grieved for the loss but was concerned for the effect on residents nearby.

He added more patrols will be done to watch over the situation, caused by the murder of Nicole and Bibaa, citing Chief Superintendent Roy Smith statement in full at Kilburn Times.

Last Wednesday, a 36-year old male suspect was detained in south London but was later released.

