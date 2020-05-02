Tom Cruise is not just an A-list celebrity, he is also known as a member of the infamous Church of Scientology. Despite the negative reaction from the public because of his involvement in the "cult," that did not stop Cruise from recruiting fellow celebrities to join him.

Glenn Powell and Miles Teller were allegedly pitched on Scientology by Cruise while they were filming "Top Gun: Maverick," according to the Globe. The outlet claimed that Cruise had been barraging the actors with Scientology teachings behind the scenes. A source stated that the actors like Tom and they love working with him but he comes off as too overbearing especially when it comes to the topic of Scientology.

Does Cruise pressure celebrities?

Cruise has worked on dozens of movies over the years, yet none of his co-stars talked about the actor pressuring them into joining Scientology. Cruise is not the only one who is accused of recruiting celebrities. In 2019, Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes is said to be afraid of her step-daughter Bella, because she might try to recruit her daughter Suri to Scientology, according to Woman's Day Australia.

A source told the outlet that Bella helped raise Suri and they adored each other. Katie knows that Suri will never forget the bond that she shared with her half-sister, so she is concerned that Bella and Tom might make the most of that connection now that Suri is older.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Cruise and Suri had been estranged from each other for years, and there is no evidence that Suri is close to Bella. Holmes' spokesperson talked to Gossip Cop and said that rumors about Bella recruiting Suri to Scientology is not true.

The tabloid NW reported that Tom Cruise was begging Demi Moore to be his Scientology bride. The source of the NW tabloid claimed that Moore and Cruise had been going on secret dates, but their dates included lectures about Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Even the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was not safe from the rumor. NW also claimed that earlier this year, Tom Cruise tried to recruit Markle for Scientology. The pair are said to have met through Oprah. The tabloid also stated that Markle was interested in Scientology. However, a source close to Meghan Markle talked to Gossip Cop and stated that none of the rumors about the Duchess is true.

What is Scientology?

Scientology is a set of religious beliefs created by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard. Scientologists believe that people are immortal alien beings, called thetans, who have forgotten their true nature and are trapped on earth in human form. The scripture of Scientology extols the benefits of good PR, and they recruit celebrities for PR power as they believe it will get a lot of people interested.

Tom Cruise was introduced to the Church of Scientology through his first wife, Mimi Rogers, who was a Scientologist at the time. Cruise drifted away from Scientology while married to Nicole Kidman, but after their divorce, the church worked to get him back.

Many claims that Scientology is a dangerous cult. The church uses manipulation and drastic measures to control their members, a lot of them were never heard from again. Brainwashing, mind control, isolation, emotional and mental abuse are just some of the accusations that the church is doing to its members.



Related Article: Legendary Star Irrfan Khan Dead: Bollywood Mourns, Admires Love Story With Wife Sutapa

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.