Scientists from the US and China announce that they have discovered a big ultra-luminous quasar, with a 12 billion solar mass black hole in deep interstellar space.

This discovery was verified from a team from Peking University in China and the University of Arizona on Thursday it was published by the journal Nature.

Finding quasar SDSS J0100+2802 is a big leap in learning how one of the most powerful universal structure came to be from the proto universe. Time of its creation is estimated at 900 million years from the first moments of the big bang. This quasar has a black hole, with 12 million solar masses, a brightness of 420 trillion suns, and 12.8 billion light-years from the Earth, reported in Scitech Daily.

For many of the scientists, this quasar and its black hole is an enigma that represents growth of these formations are mystery during the proto-universe, this was remarked by Xiaohui Fan, one of the study's authors.

The combination of a quasar with immense light, with one of the biggest black hole with such a solar mass, that have their origins in the first epochs, all when emerging at the dawn of time with protostars and galaxies. Fan added what is the connection with a supreme huge spatial anomaly, with the surrounding space, or the galaxy it lies in.

Epoch of reionization

In cosmological time, this when the cosmos was a dark mass and the first light from protostars, first galaxies, and infant quasars were created from the dark void. As the light overcame the dark, and the cosmos lit up from the first light of the big to the universe today, according to Haystack.

The first quasars were detected by their signals over vast distances of space, in 1963, in the Milky Way Galaxy (MwG). Current astronomical devices have discovered 200,000 quasars since then, from 0.7 billion years when the big bang happened.

Light of 420 trillion suns

One of the brightest objects detected in the universe, that is seven times more luminous than any quasar known. It is the only quasar with a massive black hole.

Fan added that the black hole is speculated to be 3,000 times heavier, a local black hole in the Milky Way is only 4 million solar masses in the galaxy's center. One of them is Feige Wang, one of the authors of the study, who discovered the quasar for more study.

Wang said that the quasar was detected with the 2.4-meter Lijiang Telescope in Yunnan, China, and the only 2-meter type to find anything like it. The quasar is one of the first such types that were formed from reionization.

Next, in Arizona USA, two observatories in the south, were used to measure the distance and mass of the black hole. The Large Binocular Telescope or LBT at Mt, Graham, and the Multiple Mirror Telescope, or MMT, on Mount Hopkins, including the Magellan Telescope in Las Campanas Observatory, Chile, Gemini North Telescope in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, tied all the data together.

According to Xue-Bing Wu, the quasar can be compared to the brightest lighthouse, in the earliest cosmos, mentioned in CSDN.

There is a chance to get answers from this ultraluminous quasar and its immense black holes to peer into the veil of the dark cosmos.

