Authorities have arrested the stepfather of two children from Idaho who have been missing for several months for allegedly concealing evidence. On Tuesday, investigators discovered human remains on Chad Daybell's property.

The assistant police chief of Rexburg, Gary Hagan said that officials placed Daybell in the Fremont County Jail and scheduled him to appear in court on Wednesday, as reported by The New York Times.

Unknown remains

Hagan announced that experts would be conducting an autopsy on the remains that police officers, deputy sheriffs, and FBI agents found while they were conducting an investigation of Daybell's residence under a search warrant. Daybell, on the other hand, declined to give any comments regarding the investigation.

The two missing children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow were last seen sometime last year. In February, police officers took the children's mother, Lori Vallow, into custody and charged her of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Officials began the investigations of the children's disappearance after relatives raised their concerns. The Daybell couple told investigators that the two young kids were in the custody of friends.

In December, according to NBC News, police officers wrote a statement that Vallow and Daybell refused to cooperate with officials in the investigation that began in November and said that the couple left the state.

Police officers believe that Vallow has knowledge of either the children's whereabouts or what happened to them.

After the couple's arrest in Hawaii, Vallow was transferred to Idaho and was held on a one million dollar bond. The Associated Press reports that Vallow has pleaded not guilty. Officials are also investigating Vallow concerning the death of her husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Authorities discovered the dead body of Tammy, 49 years old, inside her residence in October whose tragic end was initially ruled as natural but suspicious, as reported by Fox 8.

A tragic feeling

The grandparents of one of the children, Joshua, also known as JJ, have put up a $20,000 reward for anyone who can supply information that could help in locating the two children.

"Our feelings of extreme anguish and dependency were prevalent throughout the period approaching JJ''s 8th birthday," said Kay Vallow Woodcock, grandmother of JJ in a Facebook post on May 30.

Vallow and Daybells relatives revealed that the couple separated themselves due to their religious beliefs. Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, died last July after Vallow's brother, Alexander Cox, shot him. Cox told police that he defended himself after Vallow's brother came at him wielding a baseball bat.

Divorce records reveal that Charles said Vallow believed she was being given spiritual visions where she was being aided to search and gather chosen people to live in the New Jerusalem after the events of the Great War that the Book of Revelations prophesied.

Daybell wrote several fiction books that focused on doomsday messages and themes. Authorities linked him and Vallow with a group called "Preparing People" whose website suggests that it aims to assist in preparing people for Jesus Christ's Second Coming.

