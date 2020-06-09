A university student engaged in satanic activities was held responsible for unspeakable abuse done on children. Worse are the acts of cannibalism that he allegedly performed by feeding them human flesh unwillingly.

This was the description given by witnesses who saw the horrendous activities led by the university student, who is also a self-professed Satanist.

His victims were young people who were doing these activities against their will, even eating human flesh that was forced on them, as reported by the Mirror.

He even called himself the 'The Devil' and is now in the hands of authorities after he was arrested in Italy when his followers turned on him and exposed his activities.

'Il Diavolo' arrested

The Satanic sect was led by a man identified as Valdambrini, or Il Diavolo aka The Devil, who orchestrated these depraved activities on children, according to The Sun.

According to sources, 'Il Diavolo' was given several counts of sexual violence and even slavery by forcing the children to eat suspected human flesh. To top it all, he was also found in possession of images of gut-wrenching child abuse.

Italian authorities arrested him, in the province of Prato, at the north of Tuscany. According to the authorities, Valdambrini initiated the sect, even getting to make sect members do depraved sexual acts with him on the promise of getting supernatural powers in the exchange of sexual favors.

Ill Diavolo a prolific Satanist

Investigators remarked more disturbing aspects of the case. According to them 'The Devil' was able to deceive about 13 minors, with some aged 17 years old, who took part in the sect's nefarious activities.

The investigators discovered that the minors were subjected to sexual abuse, and violence that was perpetrated by Ill Diavolo from 2018 to 2019.

Media mentioned that Ill Diavolo studies at the Firenze University and fooled his gullible victims by telling they were messiahs and chosen to be saviours of the world.

What 'The Devil' did to find his prospective victims was to search for them online like a predator. He also searched for victims by word of mouth.

Rising from the dead

Sources alleged that he devised a ritual to 'resurrect' from the dead in order to convince new members that he truly possessed superpowers.

To prove he was the Devil, new members would be chosen to strangle him, but he played possum as killed then got up as if brought back to life, confirmed by Select News 91.

These demonstrations of alleged supernatural powers to all member of 'Ill Diavolo's' sector just proves the lengths he's willing to go to manipulate his followers.

Some reports revealed that 'Ill Diavolo' gave threats to his victims, threatening them not to report alleged abuse committed in the cult. He also forced a girl to have sexual relations or else her sister and parents will be killed.

Depravity was committed by making the minors believe that having sex will be a way to release the demons inside them.

One local paper, the Corriere, confirmed on the New Year's Eve of 2018 that his victims and followers had a taste of human flesh, as he forces them to eat human flesh that was allegedly from a seller in Florence, mentioned in Nestia. If it was human meat, there was no way to verify his claim.

Valdambrini was accused of child porn, because of naked pictures sent to him, by these minors.

