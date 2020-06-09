Astronomers have detected another fast radio burst (FRBs) in another section of the cosmos that radiates a signal at an interval of 157 days. This new record excites the scientific community, reported in CNN.

These are extremely fast interval of radio waves that come in intermittent bursts in space like lighthouse in the vast cosmos. Scientists have trace their origins in distant galaxies.

Yes, tracing them can be done, but what are the causes of these enigmatic signals in deep interstellar space.

Discovering a radio burst is usually a one-time affair, but FRBS are repeating and happen more than one time on shorter intervals.

What interests science is when a group of signals are repeating and sporadically propagated.

ET Phone home? Or ETs are phoning home!

One of these discovered FRBs early this year is FRB 180916.J0158+65 that bursts in repeated pattern of 16.35 days. Signals from this deep space anomaly is for four days, a single and double burst for an hour, during the entire 16.35 days. After that, it sends no signals for 12 days.

Amazingly another source of FRBs has been found called FRB 121102. Observations of the pattern are bursts on a 3-month interval, and the signals dial down to 76 days of radio silence. Altogether this phenomenon does repeat at 157 days as its bursting pattern, mentioned in Scitech Daily.

FRB 121102, discovered in 2016, the source has been repeating, identifying it as a pattern.

Also read: Hubble Space Telescope Using Gravitational Lensing Captures Images of Dark Matter Clumps

According to Kaustubh Rajwade, he said there used to be just one FRB that is a repeater, finding another one is exciting with more clues of its origin. He then suggested that FRBs might be in a binary relationship, which is another cosmic structure yet to be known. He is also the lead author of the research in astronomical sciences, in the Manchester University, The World News.

This research got published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

As the second source of fast radio bursts found, it has been tracked to where it could be, which is far away to more than 3 billion light years in 2017. These signals travels immense interstellar distances to earth.

What makes the FRB 121102 distinct is how that signal pattern will last 10 times longer than FRB 180916.J0158+65 confirmed by 9 News, which is stark contrast

Where do these radio bursts come from in interstellar space?

One of the speculations about the source of FRB 121102's longer transmissions is that it might be supercharged because it is a massive star, black hole, or maybe a neutron star in the deep cosmos.

These signals are emitted by the wobbly top movement in a magnetized axis of a neutron star, though it might be better for radio bursts in a few weeks duration.

One way according to astronomers is to find several FRB sources, and contrast the patterns that are similar to the two FRBs known, and if FRB 121102 will be constant or altered when it emits radio signals.

Rajwade added that answers will lead to the real origin of FRBS.

Duncan Lorimer said that FRBs are unknown and a mystery too. More detection of these deep space signals is needed to know more about them.

Related article: Are Aliens Real? Radio Signals From Space With Intelligent Patterns Detected

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.