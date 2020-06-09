Ultimate Fighting Championship or UFC World Champion Conor McGregor publicized his farewell from the mixed martial arts scene on Sunday.

On his verified Twitter account, the two-division UFC World Champion shared in a message that his fighting days were over together with his mother Margaret in the photo.

According to GMA News, McGregor mentioned in his message that he is decided to leave the octagon for good as he thanked his fans for the amazing ride and memories.

With a monicker "The Notorious," the controversial mixed martial artist made an announcement to retire from the sports March of 2019 after forced into submission by his arch-rival "The Eagle" Khabib Nurmagomedov in their match in October 2018.

He also mentioned his retirement in April of 2016 wherein it went viral.

In a report by The Inquirer, despite the announcement, the retirement remains questionable however he shared that he is not excited and currently bored about the game especially if there is no crowd as it does not attract him.

He also added that the pause left him nothing exciting, as the global health crisis forced him only to check opponent options but not to fight them.

The Notorious set his foot in the octagon the last time is when he demolished the"Cowboy" Donald Cerrone via 40-second K.O. after his absence for 15 months before the fight.

Read also: NBA Reviews Options for Replacement of Injured and COVID-19 Positive Players as Season Sets to Resume

The UFC icon is also a controversy magnet, last year he hit the headlines as a video of him went viral after assaulting an older man in a bar in Dublin circulated online.

With his aggressiveness on and off the octagon, he earned so much popularity putting him on the popularity list of UFC fighters of all time, holding a record of 22-4.

Despite the upsets he faced, the 31-year-old Irish fighter was the first fighter in the UFC history to have two championship belts under his name at the same time.

He etched his name in the UFC history after he snatched the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez, wherein at that time he is also the featherweight titleholder.

However, that accomplishment was trailed by a loss to the boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather in a 2017 controversial super fight, the devastating loss to "The Eagle," followed by his declaration of retirements and returns.

After the conclusion of UFC 250 on early Sunday morning, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White paid tribute to "the Notorious."

During the post-event press conference, White shared that if the 31-year-old Irish fighter wants to retire he would not question it, as he felt that too.

He also added that he loves McGregor and he confessed that the Notorious made the UFC fun to watch.

Speculations circulated as well that a super fight between UFC legend and former middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva and McGregor might happen after the Brazilian legend talks about a possible showdown over the weekend.

Moreover, CNN reported that just two weeks ago, the Notorious ranked Silvea as the greatest mixed Martial Arts fighter of all time however he mentioned that he could easily climb the top spot even before retiring.



Related article: Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather Offers to Shoulder George Floyd's Funeral Expenses

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.