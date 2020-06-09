Local authorities rescued a British man who was trapped inside a well in Bali for six consecutive days. Krisna Maharta, the public relations officer for the search and rescue agency of the region, Basarnas Bali, said on Saturday that Jacob Matthew Roberts, 29 years old, was pulled out of the well located in Pecatu Village.

Steep drop

According to CNN, Roberts had suffered a fractured leg upon falling down into the 13-foot-deep well and was not able to escape due to his injury even though the water inside was shallow, said Maharta.

After falling, Roberts remained conscious and repeatedly called out for help and locals heard his calls after six days. The resident quickly called for local authorities on Saturday. The resident who heard the victim's cries was searching for cattle feed in the nearby area before he heard Roberts.

The rescue team that pulled Roberts out deployed on the same day that they received the reports. Three of the rescuers went down a ladder to reach the victim and placed him on a stretcher to pull him out safely. Maharta announced that the rescue operations happened just before 2:00 p.m.

Roberts told officials that a dog was chasing him through the village before he fell down the reservoir.

The rescue agency said that Roberts was immediately taken to the BIMC Nusa Dua hospital after he was pulled out, as reported by BBC.

The Guardian reports that Yusak Agustinus Sooai, the police chief of South Kuta, said that Roberts looked thin and was injured after the rescue.

Coronavirus situation

The province of Bali had reported an increased number of coronavirus cases recently and more specifically in Badung, Denpasar, Klungkung, and Tabanan.

One of the critical factors that aided the spread was the lack of awareness of the residents in practising social health protocols said I Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali.

The governor said that there were 25 new cases that they recorded on Sunday, 24 of which were local infections and the other one was the only imported case, as reported by The Jakarta Post.

Koster also said on Monday that they have to be more cautious and alert of the situation moving forward to keep the coronavirus infection in check.

The Bali government's official count reports 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday which brought the total tally to 594 cases while the death toll remained at five.

The governor had banned large gatherings which included traditional and religious activities, in response to the increasing number of infections while also ordering tourist sites to stay closed amid the outbreak.

The Badung Tourism Agency gave foreign surfers access to two beaches in the region; the Canggu Beach and Labuan Sait Beach. But Koster quickly revoked the decision the next day.

Crowds of local and foreign surfers, despite the official closure, gathered on the short of Canggu last week.

People could be seen surfing and playing in the water while not wearing face masks or practising social distancing, as reported by TribunNews.

Bali officials stated that they had faced difficulties in keeping residents out of the beach as there were many access points into the area.

