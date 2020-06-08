A 6-year-old boy from Florida has permanent physical scars on his body after he was abused by two adults for years, according to the report of CBS Tampa Bay.

Child abuse

Last week, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced that the deputies arrested 31-year-old Cody Corbin and girlfriend 26-year-old Samantha Smith for child abuse.

On May 14, the deputies went to the house of Smith in St. Petersburg and they found the boy in the house with multiple physical injuries.

A team of medical examiners determined that the boy had numerous injuries and has acquired permanent scars on his body as a result of abuse for four straight years.

The police reported that both Corbin and Smith would repeatedly abuse and strike the boy. The abuse included pinching the child's penis, biting his shoulders and toes, beating him with different objects, and kicking and punching him.

Because of the abuse, the child has multiple permanent scars and bruises. Both Corbin and Smith are also accused of preventing the boy from eating as a way to punish him. It was also reported that Smith would put temporary tattoos and put makeup over the child's bruises and scars to conceal them.

The child was never rushed to the hospital to get medical care for these injuries. The police arrested Corbin and Smith on June 5.

Smith is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and one count of child neglect. Corbin is charged with one count of child abuse and another count of child neglect. Both Corbin and Smith are detained in the Pinellas County Jail.

The authorities have not released the nature of the relationship between the couple and the victim. The state law limits what information the police can disclose to the public in their effort to keep the identity of the victim confidential.

Similar incident

In February, a couple have been charged with child abuse after their 11-year-old daughter was found with bruises on her face. The child also had swollen eyes and multiple scars on her body.

The 36-year-old mechanic and his 38-year-old housewife were charged with child abuse and jail time of up to 10 years. The housewife is accused of physically abusing the child and causing mental trauma. She pleaded not guilty. Her husband is accused of abandonment, neglect, and exposing his daughter to abuse.

The couple committed the crime between the middle of 2019 and February 2020. The woman pleaded for leniency as she still has five other children and one of whom is still breastfeeding.

On February 9, 2020, the police received a tip-off and raided the house. The authorities found the 11-year-old girl with serious injuries on her face and her eyes were so swollen that she had difficulty in opening her bruised eyes.

There were numerous items that were used during the abuse and it includes a helmet, clothes hanger, and a wooden stick. The child was eventually brought to the Welfare Department after she underwent treatment at the hospital.

