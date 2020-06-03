An Oklahoma woman who abused an adopted little girl by torturing and starving here was caught, is now begging to be let out of jail, according to Crime Online.

The couple identified as Ashley Schardein, 24, and Billy Menees, 27, were charged with horrific child abuse, and other charges committed against her adopted 10-year old girl. Both were considered guilty of the charges, but their attorney claimed everything was exaggerated.

Pregnancy contractions due to stressful hearing

In a bond hearing last week at District 18, Judge Tim Mills lessened the bond to $100,000. Ashley Schardein through her lawyer she asked if she can be let out, citing medical issues. Soon after, she was taken for a checkup.

A journalist who attended the hearing on Thursday said that the judge from District 18, Judge Brian McLaughlin, took arguments from two parties. The abusing step mother mentioned that the stress of the hearing caused her pregnancy contractions last hearing. She is even months pregnant, as confirmed by Mc Alester News.

The results from her checkup was announced in the hearing, but nothing is indicative of any problem about her current status or the contractions she claimed, and she went back to jail.

Wagner, her lawyer, said she was frail and giving birth in jail will jeopardize them both. Adding that house arrest with ankle monitor is preferred by the abusive mother, but prosecutors denied the request.

Judge McLaughlin did not allow the release since the examination found nothing wrong. Later she was to perform limited exercise and take health drinks as directed by the court, all to be done in jail.

When the defense counsel then said a fair trial is not possible, the judge ordered counsel to sit and keep quiet.

Charged with child abuse

The two were charged with grievous child abuse, both Schardein and her husband did terrible things to the abused 10-year old girl, according to Police Reporter.

One of these charges was that the couple would beat the girl harshly and did not feed her enough to the point of starvation. What sent the authorities to the Menees house is a tip about their alleged maltreatment of their malnourished daughter.

The person who reported has seen bruises, with family members reporting to the Department of Health Services two times for the alleged child abuse.

Both of the foster parents would do unspeakable emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse, including spanking, even tying her up like an animal. Worse is shaving her head, even refusing use of the toilet, according to court records.

Records claimed that they would only let her sleep on concrete with no pillow or blankets, and only sleeping in a chilly room. The little girl was fed nothing but oatmeal or spinach. She was even made to stand for a long time wearing damp clothes while being hit by a cold fan.

According to News on 6, Lori Fullbright was able to get an arrest affidavit. Schardein would be eating, with the girl hungry near her. When the girl would ask for food, Schardein will dismiss her pleas for food.

The victim was deprived of meat and remarked that she forgot its taste. Both of the accused claimed she was harming herself, but investigators saw no such thing. Another claim by the abusive step-parents is she took Ritalin, but she had tested negative of the drug.

The abusive stepmother is now in jail, despite an attempt to fool the court and both in jail for horrific abuse, and her bail is set for $100,000.

