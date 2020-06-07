Before being a man in uniform, one of the three former police officers charged with abetting and aiding George Floyd's murder had a series of traffic violations and criminal offenses.

On Wednesday afternoon, 37-year old Thomas Lane, of St. Paul was on his full-shift for the fourth time as a police officer was charged in relation to the death of Floyd.

According to Insider, before joining the police, Lane hit a string of violations regarding traffic and despite the series of criminal records.

One charge of damaging property and obstruction of the legal process is only among Lane's convictions which sum to seven charges.

Before he was hired as a police officer, he worked a variety of jobs in the service industry.

The personnel file of Lane has been released by the former employer of his, Department of Minneapolis Police but with many redactions on its sections.

The file of Lane shows that the said officer left high school before graduation and worked under ten jobs during the span of 2010 to 2017.

In a report by the Daily Beast, during that span, while working as a telemarketer, a laborer, a bartender, a server, a sales associate, and a security guard while pursuing his GED and a degree in college.

The file also includes his record of working as a juvenile correctional officer and an assistant probation officer in 2017.

Based on the information of Minneapolis Star Tribune regarding the attorney's statement of Lane on Thursday, he mentioned that Lane previously worked as a juvenile counselor at a number of "juvenile places" in the Twin cities and Lane received an award for community service from Mayor Jacob Frey and Medaria Arradondo, Minneapolis Police Chief for volunteering with children.

However, during the years of excellence in service, Lane was also stacking a list of convictions from dozens of traffic violations and criminal charges, wherein he was convicted of a total of seven charges.

Aside from his four traffic-related violations, which include obstructing traffic, two parking meter violations, and speeding but Lane also faced on several occasions serious criminal charges.

At the age of 18, the 37-year-old officer was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, damaging property, and two counts of obstructing legal process however the availability of the incident details is absent.

But Lane was convicted on two charges, with one charge of damaging property and obstructing legal process.

In March of 2007, he was also found guilty of hosting a noisy gathering after throwing a party.

In 2019, Lane was a rookie on the force as he started as a police cadet, and on Memorial Day while on his fourth full-time shift, Lane was one of the officers who initially responded to claims that the 46-year-old George Floyd attempted to use a $20 bill counterfeit.

Bet.com also reported that, during Floyd's arrest, Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old training officer of Lane was filmed kneeling on the neck of Floud for almost nine minutes while pleading that he could not breathe.

The 37-year-old police officer is now facing 40 years in jail after charges of abetting and aiding second-degree murder, unintentional while committing a felony and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.

