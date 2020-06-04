In the midst of continuous controversy and protests regarding the of George Floyd is Derek Chauvin, the cop who pinned down Floyd on the neck using his knee while he was pleading that he couldn't breathe.

Among the four officers who were involved in the arrest of Floyd, Chauvin was the most experienced in the field. During his time in service, the cop has received at least 17 complaints against him but also received several medals of valor.

Last Wednesday, eyes were again set on Chauvin as the charge against him was upgraded to second-degree murder. Moreover, the three other cops who were present during the arrest were also charged with aiding and abetting murder as reported by Star Tribune.

Based on the Chauvin's heavily redacted files, he has been in the police force for 19 years. It was stated on the files that 44-year-old Chauvin has been a police officer in Minneapolis since 2001. Moreover, it was also stated that he trained as a cook before he served as a military police officer in the Army.

However, according to a report by Inquirer.net, it was very notable that the personnel files of Chauvin did not include many things about his career. They also stressed that out of the 17 complaints that have been filed against him only one was detailed on the files, which was the one where he pulled a woman out of a car after he stopped her of over speeding. Based on the investigation that was held after wars, it was found that that the action to remove the woman from her car was unnecessary.

Chauvin received medals for valor and bravery.

Aside from the various complaints about him, his files also noted that Chauvin has been singled out for his brave acts as police.

It was detailed how he was awarded medals of valor twice in his career. His first one was one 2006 where he was part of a group of police officers who shot at a stabbing perpetrator who had a shotgun pointed at them. In 2008, he also received a medal when he shot a suspect for domestic violence in the stomach after breaking down a bathroom door.

In addition, he was also awarded medals of commendation in 2008 for taking down a suspect running away with a pistol on his hand, together with his partner; and for apprehending gang members while he was off-duty as a security guard in a night club in Minneapolis in 2009.

The end of his career and the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin's well-decorated career during his service in the police force ended after he became the subject of the people's outrage since the death of Floyd. Protests around the country and call for actions around the whole world have also directed their ire against Chauvin for the inhumane treatment of Floyd during the incident.

Due to this, Chauvin's world turned. In a report by CNN, it was stated that his wife Kellie Chauvin has already filed for divorce and requested to change her last name after the divorce is finalized.

Up to this day, the aftermath of Floyd's death still haunts the United States as rallies, protests, and riots spread in the country with people calling to end inequality, racism, and police brutality.



