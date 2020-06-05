A new revelation came when George Floyd's friend said that despite getting manhandled, Floyd did not resist arrest but was killed by police brutality.

A firsthand witness, who saw everything that happened and even the death of George Floyd, spoke up. Tragically, the witness said Floyd did not act aggressively. In fact, it was the opposite by trying to give up and reason with the police officer, who would kill him in a short time, reported the New York Post.

Instead of the usual cuffing, Derek Chauvin put a knee on Floyd's neck and all was witnessed by his friend who saw the police kill the unresisting Floyd.

An eyewitness' account of events

The New York Times interviewed Maurice Lester Hall who witnessed the death of Floyd at the hands of Chauvin and three other officers who did nothing. Hall stressed that his friend tried to avoid violence, and never resisted, just lay there.

In a Wednesday night interview, Hall added that Floyd was asking why they were arresting him and he was begging for help because Chauvin was killing him as he was being choked to death by Chauvin's knee.

In spite of the fear seen in Floyd's face in his final moments, he was such a king. Hall also said that he'll never forget the moments when Floyd cried and passed on.

Maurice Lester Hall, 42 years old, soon after was arrested and found in Houston last Monday, and interrogated by investigators in Minnesota, according to sources.

After Hall's arrest by the Minnesota officials, they released new information about him and cited serious charges that were against the witness. According to them, he has a serious charge of illegal firearms, domestic violence, drug possession, and gave a false name at Floyd's arrest, said the investigators.

Also read: George Floyd's Son Opposed to Violent Protests, Joins Non-Violent Demonstration Instead

He later visited the place where his friend took his last breath and hitchhiked to Houston. With the whole world finding out how police cruelty led to the death of George Floyd, Hall visited the place Floyd stopped breathing courtesy of Chauvin's knee.

Floyd's friend was pressured by investigators

Maurice Lester Hall was still under detention by Minnesota Official, the reasons were not stated. But last Tuesday, lawyers got him released so he can go home.

The attorney of Hall, Ashlee McFarlane related to the New York Times that his family was alarmed that he was in jail about 10 hours, after an interrogation till 3 am in the morning, and was not even the suspect but a key witness.

Hall then commented that the investigators will not sit and are going to do something. He added that he saw everything and cops killing George Floyd, plus the cops are keen on what side he is. His part is done and there is nothing else to his involvement.

Why Hall went to Houston, he explained that George Floyd was the only tie in Minnesota, and Houston was tied to George. Floyd was a good friend but he is gone, taken by the circumstances.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension weighed in and claimed that Hall never tried to answer back, said Bruce Gordon. Hall claimed that during those days after Floyd was choked to death, he was shaken and did not take calls.

There were two more passengers in the car, with the unfortunate Floyd and the other one was a woman, but Hall did not know her name, as reported by the Insider. Lastly, Hall told the paper that he will speak for his deceased friend.

Related article: George Floyd Autopsy Shows He Had Coronavirus That May Aggravated His Maltreatment by Police

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.