One of the assets of the US Navy that will be developed are robot ships, but some technical problems are needed to be fixed before they are ready for a full rollout.

There is a technical revolution in the US Military and that developing robotic surface and subsurface vessels to add to its surface fleet. But, there a technical problem needed to make them fully operational, according to Naval Defense.

All these questions are needed for the Navy to go ahead with robotic craft that will not be cheap, and what planning will come to make it a successful project.

According to NAVSEA Capt. Pete Small will be the one to make the unmanned maritime systems a success!

Small said that compared to big ships that are crewed, the robot ships will be sent on missions in any duration, and what is best is that the system will complete a mission on its own, and come back home.

Using smaller robotic ships will need a way to adjust the systems, which involves everything to maintaining all these combat systems to utilize them well.

For medium and large Robo-ships, it will be the size and how sturdy they will be, and how the Navy will deploy these systems where they are needed.

Capt. Small said that for medium or large unmanned surface vessel (USV) as defined by Wikipedia, what these systems need to go where they are needed is a critical factor.

How cost-effective are these platforms to develop them? Depending on the mission that will determine the cost incurred, like how rugged is the system for long or short missions.

For example, a middle-sized USV may not be sturdy enough to survive to cross over long distances, but a bigger USV may have a better chance to cross attack its target.

Now, it's either making these USVs smaller and cheaper, how will they get to their targets by travelling, or just load them up and take them to the operation area, whatever is needed to get them delivered.

Deployment of these manned and unmanned ships with a variety of systems custom tailored to any mission requirement, it will be more specialized for any mission in the modern US Navy.

Support for USVs

Used for USVs are tenders that will be for handling the robot ships, there will be a requirement for cranes and a platform in the waterline to hold them or move them in or out of the water. These platforms will hold USVs and extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV), according to Naval Technology.

Making systems dependable

According to Small, these systems must be reliable and should work without a hitch, especially for robotic vehicles. It is important, especially for those out in the front lines that the hardware works!

These systems will alarm operators that something is wrong, so the operator knows the condition of the robotic USV.

Robotic ships will come in time with some in development, but these systems are a new ground.

