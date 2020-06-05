The Trump administration will not be allowing Chinese airlines any entry into the US, as both nations engage in another row.

It began with the announcement that President Trump is cancelling all Chinese carrier flights in the US, starting June 16, as a move to force Beijing to open China to air travel from the US, reported by Reuters.

In the tensions of the two countries, one victim is their air carriers that are caught in the crossfire of Washington and Beijing. Both of the two largest economies could ill afford it at this time.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, this measure will penalize China for not keeping its end of the agreement in regard to the air carriers' flights between the two countries. Lately, both nations have been at each other's necks looking for a fault in the coronavirus pandemic, and the current situation in Hong Kong that has them at odds, according to Iran Press.

The order issued will affect these Chinese air carriers like Air China, China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines Co, Hainan Airlines Holding Co, Sichuan Airlines Co, last is Xiamen Airlines Co, that are doing about four round trip flights to the US every week, this order will have a severe effect on their operations too.

For American air carriers, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, they have requested a resumption of flight into China when they start operations, which was the case when Chinese airlines were flying in the pandemic.

Delta Airlines released a press statement last Wednesday saying that they support and thank the US government's lead to protect their rights and keep everything fair. As for United, they expressed eagerness in resuming service from the US and China, "if there will no problems anymore," confirmed in CNBC.

China stated that it does not know when rules will be adjusted to permit US airlines to resume passenger flights into China, an order signed by the Transportation Department's top aviation official Joel Szabat said.

As verification, the department said that Chinese carriers will be able to have the same number of flights, equal to what China allows, the department mentioned in a statement.

When asked for comment, the Chinese ambassador did not comment on the query.

What happened on May 22?

On this date, the US government imputed that China had no intention for the resumption of US international flights. They instructed these companies to set flight schedules in conjunction with the US administration.

Many aspects of the US-China row are seeping into many aspects of their relationship, turning adversarial at every opportunity and affecting them.

Chinese airlines and their limited schedules

For now, several Chinese airlines are only doing one flight a week on a round trip schedule that goes from China to the US and back. Although, there had been extra flights that were chartered to take Chinese students leaving the US, back to China, said the New York Post

Carriers and their destinations

Sources have revealed that airlines like Hainan Air want to begin flights to JFK airport and Chongqing in July, others have a preference for Los Angeles or New York for China Eastern it wants to start flying to Chicago and San Francisco soon.

With the Trump administration not keen to allow Chinese entry, this will mean no US carriers will go to China, or until things get cleared out.

