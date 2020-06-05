The sister of Kim Jong Un told South Korea to neuter the activities of the protestors who are sending leaflets over the North-South Korean border, with anti-Pyongyang sentiments that according to Kim Yo Jung is not acceptable.

On Thursday, South Korea advised that it will make new laws to prevent activists from doing such activities, like flying leaflets that were anti-Pyongyang with another threat ending the agreement in 2018, should protest Seoul fail to comply, AP News.

South Korea considers diplomacy important and keeping lines open, between two sides that will entail the suppression freedom of expression, that will be seen as a negative.

Using balloons to send the message over the border has been done for many years, although Pyongyang frowns on it and sees it as an assault. Those opposed to North Korea have flown messages that are against the nuclear dreams of Kim Jong Un, with bad human rights tally.

At times, the police will stop the activists when some issues are afoot, but despite North Korean demands to stop it, police call it democracy and freedom that infuriates the north.

Recently, Kim Yo Jong expressed displeasure at the continuation of the practice that is not acceptable to her. To that end, she threatened to the military agreement and cut lines of communication, with a co-owned factory park which are marks of reconciliation for the two Koreas, according to the LA Times.

According to state media from Kim Yo Jung, who call the defectors doing the balloon flying 'human scum', and 'dogs' as betrayers of their nation, adding that the perpetrators should pay, an open reference to the Seoul government.

One of the officials of South Korea's Unification Ministry, Yoh Sang-key, told the balloon campaigns are jeopardizing those living at the borders, and he plans to push for changes in laws, to help deal with these propaganda activities that cause tension with the north and south, said Wane.

If there is any regret over North Korea's threat to leave talks to help resolve, northern or southern tensions or inter-Korean deals. Yoh added they will exchange evaluation of the North Korean statement, and what the government considers as its correct stand about the issue.

Proponent if the move is the Korean Liberal Party and a satellite party it has, with a majority of 180 over 300 seats in the National Assembly by winning in the April elections. That give a majority vote to get an approval in the parliament.

One source from the Seoul presidential office, spoke on condition of anonymity, said the balloons were all bad and no good, with all aggravation for its efforts that it resolved to act decisively to any activity that is a security threat, reported Star Tribune.

Soldiers fired when South Korean activists were flying propaganda balloons in the DMZ, but no one was shot during the incident.

Announcing balloon launches are not announced anymore to surprise the police and get to launch their balloons without getting caught.

Kim Yo Jong's apparent displeasure and the perceived attack on Pyongyang has followed after South Korea's staying put and letting the US impose sanctions against North Korea.

As Kim Jong Un's sister gets more prominent, she said that authorities in South Korea will pay for the balloon launching, with corresponding backlashes.

Kim Yo Jong is keen on stamping out these protest at the cost of good relations, but will the North comply.

