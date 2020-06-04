A report done on the autopsy of George Floyd by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office remarked that a test accomplished reveal that he was positive for the coronavirus.

The source was a 20-page document accomplished for the documentation of Floyd's cause of death. He was not suspected of having the COVID-19, as reported by NBC News.

After the death of George Floyd caused by Minneapolis policemen who mistreated him excessively, with what should have been a routine arrest without any adieu. But the officers went over the deep end in doing their duties that led to his death at their hands.

One of the more interesting revelations from the autopsy was that he had the COVID-19 weeks before he died, as indicated in the report when it was released on Wednesday.

The results of the death of George Floyd goes beyond the results of an autopsy, or his maltreatment, but a malady that has razed US cities, in violent protests.

According to Zephyrnet, one fact about the Floyd autopsy and the coronavirus finding, point out that the RNA if the virus will still be present even if the virus is gone, according to the finding reached. He was given an examination by the county coroner who concluded that it is a positive coronavirus result which is his second positive after death.

One probable conclusion is that he had the disease earlier, but was asymptomatic by that time officer Chauvin kneed his neck and cut off his oxygen on May 25.

By definition, an asymptomatic carrier has symptoms of the COVID-19, but are not affected by the symptoms unlike others, who are grossly affected or worse with secondary effects that the virus gives to aggravate physical conditions.

Also read: George Floyd's Son Opposed to Violent Protests, Joins Non-Violent Demonstration Instead

But, the CDC cued in on the status of Floyd as coronavirus positive, saying that a positive RNA detection of a patient will not make the patient infection automatically with a whole lot of other factors. The test detects virus RNA but there's no definite indicator or only a good guess when he had the symptoms, confirmed by Yahoo.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now charged with second-degree murder, for pushing a knee into Floyd's neck about eight minutes while lying on his belly and getting handcuffed.

The excuse of Chauvin for excessive violence is all because of a fake $20 bill that translated to wrecked property, rioting, hooliganism and even murder of police officers, and civilians.

Video of Floyd's death and ordeal caused by Chauvin and three other cops led to the razing and looting, and cities in turmoil. The police officers involved were fired after the incident.

The police officers were also charged with aiding and abetting. Those charged are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, as announced last Wednesday.

The medical examiner officially stated that Floyd died by homicide, while under police detention, plus stressed under restraint. Contributory conditions to his death were a heart attack caused by stress under restraint, and pressing the neck too hard, said CNN.

Underlying conditions that were cited inlcude high blood pressure, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. However, this findings were contested by the family who did their own autopsy by independent pathologists.

The independent autopsy was the opposite of the official one, saying that Floyd died because he cannot breathe or got strangled by the officer's knee.

George Floyd has the coronavirus but that was incidental to the circumstances.

Related article: US May Use Unorthodox Methods to Control Crowds, Bring Back Order with Minimal Casualties

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.