"My daddy changed the world," this was what 6-year-old Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd said while wearing a smile in a that is circulating in social media.

The said footage first appeared on Instagram where the young girl was seen smiling while Stephen Jackson, an NBA player and a friend of Floyd's carried her in his shoulder last Tuesday. Since then, the clip has been shared several times on different social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. It was also shared by some prominent figures such as Anderson Paak and Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, Bernice King.



In a report by Today, it was stated that the clip was taken in Minneapolis when Gianna's mother Roxie Washington appeared and joined the call for justice in the death of Floyd.

On the same day, Washington also spoke in a press event and said that she was there speaking for her daughter and for Floyd. She also emphasized that she wanted justice for his death since he was a good man and father who loved his daughter so much.

According to The Hill, Washington stated that Floyd left Texas and moved to Minneapolis in search of greener pasture and a better life. She also said that despite being away from his daughter, Floyd has always expressed his love and support for her and would always remind her to take good care of Gianna.

After learning about Floyd's demise, Washington said that she did not know what or how to tell his daughter that her father was gone. However, she said that Gianna has become curious as to why people in the television has repeatedly said her father's name. Thus, Washington decided to tell her that her father has passed.

Washington also told CNN that when Gianna asked her how her father died, all she could tell her was that he couldn't breathe.

According to Washington, she lamented the fact that her Floyd will not be there for the important events of her daughter and see her achievements. She expressed sadness and grief as she said that Floyd will never be able to see their daughter grow up, graduate, and he will not have the opportunity to walk her down the aisle.

According to E!Online, during an interview with Good Morning America, Gianna also said that she misses her father so much.

How Floyd's Death Brought Change.

Since Floyd's death after his altercation with the police where it was taped that three police officers subdued him with one of them kneeling on his neck, people have taken their calls for justice to the streets.

Protests against inequality, racism, and police brutality erupted all over the United States. Some of the protests have to lead to violence and riots that are now shaking the country. Activists called out the government and the police force for their abuse of power.

Prominent figures including former US President Barack Obama has also said that the death of Floyd showed hope that the youth of today care about social issues and encourage everyone to be active in both politics and protests as long as it does not lead to violence.

