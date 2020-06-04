With the US capital in chaos, officers of the Trump Administration are not thinking of tanks or military vehicles as coercers but can considered, this is a measure that Trump wants to avoid.

According to defense officials, using military vehicles and tanks was one of the options to quell the rioters and looters to control protests on the sixth night, but not final according to the Daily Mail.

Protests on the second week of George Floyd sympathizers going amuck, may need more military involvement as police forces have figured badly in clashes. Regaining civil control is important with minimal casualties too.

Last Monday, police were actively evicting many protestors who were intent on staying at Lafayette Park, despite a curfew at 7pm in the district.

Certain White House officials alleged that President Trump was ready to get tough on crowds, to make Washington a showcase for the country.

The AP inform that two pentagon officials alleged that the President was ready to let aircraft fly above, on a Monday night to force protestors to go home.

No information about what planes were to be flown was released.

Helicopters that flew low, used their down drafts to harmlessly deter protestors without harming them when the curfew as enforced which was captured in the news.

To deter the crowd from violent action, the police tear gased, shot non-lethal pellets with chemical spray as the moved to the White Housed.

Last Tuesday, these methods were assaulted by a few Republicans, and especially by Joe Biden seeking mileage for his election bid.

The Daily Beast reported that three unnamed senior defense officials alleged that military force was an option of the White house, according to an unnamed source.

President Trump asked for options what is the best non-lethal hardware to reign in an unruly crowd best.

When trump referred to tanks to survey streets, he said it not in a literal way but one of the most military terms he can work with.

About 700 soldiers equipped with crowd control gear and riot gear, in two close by military bases near the US capital on Tuesday evening. There were 1400 troops ready to deploy for another night of uncertainty.

The Army's 82nd Airborne Division was summoned after Trump took the precaution of dealing with another violent protest, the aggressive approach as purely optional not as a first choice.

AP was told by defense officials that the US Military and National Guard are part of operation Themis, referring to law and order, confirmed by Washington Post.

When the crowds were dispersed from Lafayette Park last Monday, he went in front of a church with bible that was collateral damage during the protest, when it got set on fire.

Trump wanted to show that law and order can be restored by a dominant force, with the interest of the many, according to a source.

He added that DC was clear of problems, great job. He gave military forces and federal officers a thumb up for clearing the protests.

Later his address in the Rose Garden and told states to lessen protests, if they cannot he will send military forces as assistance to shutter the protests, a first in US history too.

Trump's move has proven unpopular to some, but there is the silent majority according to him.

It is a challenge for the current US administration when political threats, covid-19 pandemic, and restoring the broken peace caused by George Floyd protestors.

