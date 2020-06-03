Last month, an Arizona father and doctor allegedly shot and killed a naked man that broke into his daughter's bedroom. Urologist Aaron LaTowsky, 41 years old, fatally shot the burglar after their dog alerted him while he was working on the property when his entire family was sleeping, reported Crime Online.

LaTowsky said that when their dog alerted him, he came inside to see that one of their side doors was left open and the animal kept barking down the hall, pointing towards his child's bedroom.

The doctor added that while the entire family slept the night away, he quickly decided to grab his shotgun in preparations for what would have come next.

He shared his gratitude that their beloved pet notified them of the break-in or else they would never have known, and they would have continued to sleep through the whole ordeal.

Shortly before the shooting, local police officers responded to a call to a nearby residence that there was an attempted break-in. The resident that reported to the officials said they came face-to-face with the suspect, but that he fled afterwards.

The law enforcement that responded to the LaTowsky report afterwards noted that the suspect matched the description given by the previous homeowner of the burglar.

According to local law enforcement, the father, LaTowsky shot the masked man twice after he charged at him while holding a large piece of wood. The doctor also told KSAZ that he went into his daughter's bedroom and immediately discovered the suspect naked with his hands placed in the air.

"He basically was lunging at me, so it was very quick. I could see something dark or black coming at me, and again it was very, very close, so I fired almost immediately," LaTowsky shared.

Police officers have not disclosed the suspect's identity, but they believe that he was about 18 or 19 years old.

LaTowsky shared his appreciation for America and the Second Amendment and was glad that she was able to protect his household and family. He also thanked the police officers for their immediate response and assistance.

The father also noted that this was their experience with a break-in but was also glad to say that they were prepared for the circumstance.

The spokesperson for the Scottsdale police, Kevin Watts, announced that based on witness accounts and evidence, they had no reason to hold LaTowsky with any charge related to the fatal shooting.

According to Law Enforcement Today, later on, authorities discovered the identity of the suspect as 18-year-old Cameron Yoe who was considered as "very bright and well-mannered" by people who seemingly ignored the facts of the events that led to his death.

While there was no information gathered by police officers as to what led the suspect to commit the crime, he has received a crowd of supporters as well as a GoFundMe account that has been started in his memory to pay for the funeral costs in place of his family.

