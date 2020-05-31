Earlier this week in Middletown, Ohio, an argument over $10 resulted in a fatal shooting between two men. Dhameer Haamid Scott, 24 years old, got into an argument with John Booker, 36 years old over money when they were at a residence where Scott's father and Booker's mother lived.

Fatal argument

According to the People, the dispute eventually led into the fatal shooting of Booker and Scott has been charged with murder, as indicated by records from the court retrieved by the Dayton Daily News.

The Middletown Police Department posted on their social media page that they received a call saying there was a shooting at the residence on the evening of Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Booker with a gunshot wound, and they immediately transported him to the hospital but soon died afterwards. Authorities were investigating the whereabouts of Scott as a potential person of interest before he turned himself in.

Scott reportedly went into the residence on Monday and left $30 that his younger brother could use. Later that day, Booker arrived and took $10 from the pile that was left by Scott on a shelf and refused to give it back.

Scott's father contacted him to inform him of what happened, which prompted him to return to the residence on Monday night. Booker and Scott then got into an argument which eventually led physical contact, as reported by ABC News.

The two parties then moved to the front porch where they continued their argument Scott allegedly shooting Booker with a gun.

"Johnson Sr. advised Dhameer Scott, and another friend of Scott's arrived together, and Scott entered the residence with a gun in his hand," wrote Detective Steve on the court documents which summarized the charge against the suspect.

Reports of gunfire

Vicki Booker, the mother of the victim, tried to interfere with the two before they moved outside and later called 911 to report the incident that took place.

She told officers that there has been a shooting inside her residence and that she is calling for an ambulance. She told dispatchers that there was a fight that led to her son getting shot.

The mother also told authorities that she knew who the shooter was, stating the name "Dhameer" and revealing that his father was also on the scene who she said would reveal his last name. Vicki expressed her concern as her son was shot in his side, and blood was gushing out profusely.

The Middletown Division of Police social media page posted that they were investigating the location of the suspect and shared the sightings of the man. They mentioned in the post that Scott was to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances.

The authorities also said that Scott had visible and distinctive money sign tattoos on the front of his neck and urged anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to report to the station immediately by calling their contact number or directly reporting to the station.

