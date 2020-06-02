While people continue to march on the streets in protest against police brutality and racism in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, two women from the music industry decided to take the protest in social media by asking users to go dark.

According to CBS News, the movement called to the people to act and voice out acknowledging that the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many other people of color in the hands of the authorities through posting a black photo on their social media accounts. It was initially dubbed by those who initiated as #TheShowMustBePaused.

Atlantic Records' senior director of marketing, Jamila Thomas and a former employee of the company Brianna Agyemang were the ones who brainchild the initiative.

Using the Hashtag Correctly.

Meanwhile, as the movement gained supporters, people have begun to dub it as #BlackOutTuesday, due to the fact that the social media platforms have gone black as the number of posts increases. However, activists have cautioned people not to use the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter since posting this with only black tiles will cause the information and vital resources to drown in a sea of black boxes.

In a report by CNN, it was stated that the organizers also said that those who intend to use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag should do so while sharing necessary information about the movement. They also added that if the intent is not for the purpose, to time out the words "Black Lives Matter" without the hashtag so.

In a Twitter post, one activist stated that the incorrect use of the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter with a single black image, despite the fact that meant no harm may ultimately drown out the message.

Why the Music Industry?

The organizers, Thomas and Agyemang initially targeted the music industry in their campaign since it was their belief that "black art" has somehow dominated in the said area.

They also stated that their goal is to include major corporations, their partners, and people who largely benefit from the hardships and successes of black people in the movement.

With their goal, the demand for a pause or a Black Out has been supported by many. Atlantic Records, Sony Music, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group have already pledged to support the said movement.

Moreover, several streaming services such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple music have supported the cause. Spotify has taken a step to acknowledge George Floyd by featuring an 8 minute and 46-second silent track on some podcasts and playlists. This is the same amount of time that police officer Devin Chauvin subdued Floyd in the neck with his knee.

Aside from major labels, artists including Drake, Katy Perry, Quincy Jones, Mick Jagger, and Rihanna have also participated in posting black tiles on their accounts for solidarity.

Athletes also joined the cause.

Aside from the music industry, another industry that has largely benefited from the talents and abilities of black people in the sports industry. Thus, many athletes have also decided to join the movement, Essentially Sports reported.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away earlier this year, also joined the protests through posting the same black tile on her Instagram account.

Moreover, NBA players such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry also joined the people in solidarity and supported #BlackOutTuesday.

