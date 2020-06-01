Authorities have arrested a man who is suspected of doing grievous harm to a seven-month-old baby girl, and stabbing a woman in the kitchen at a Dudley residence.

Added to the list is attempted murder with a bladed weapon, specifically a kitchen knife used to hurt the woman, reported by the Daily Mail on May 28.

One of the witnesses was alarmed at the way the man head locked the baby, and the woman stabbed, who lay in her blood in Leasowes, Tipton. Called to the scene of the crime were armed police along with ambulance teams that went to the location of the disturbance at 12.30 am.

The woman was not in good shape. She was critically injured by the felon who inflicted a stab wound to her hand. The infant was injured by the suspect in the headlock, and now getting treatment because of multiple injuries.

Police immediately took control of the horrendous situation that left both of the victims injured. According to the police, the man was 32-years old and remains in police custody, but charges are still held again the suspect, according to Birmingham Mail.

Neighbors witnessed a disturbing scene unfold

Before the police came, one of the neighbors tried to reason and asked to be given the baby, on the floor was a kitchen knife fallen near a door.

One of the neighbors wanted to keep anonymity, she relates that the man was at the rear of the door. She had to look through the slot. He did not want to let go of the baby, telling them to leave.

She added that he would go up the stairs and listen. Neighbors were greeted with the shocking sight of a woman a pool of blood at the corner. She had bloody arms and wrists and her face was obscured.

The neighbor saw a bloody knife on top of a doormat, the woman was still alive because she had been making sounds, confirmed Read Sector.

Oddly, the suspect kept going up and down on the steps, holding the child and it can be called acting psychotically. The neighbor said he was doing that for nearly ten minutes.

Later the police arrive, who had to force the door open and grabbing him, then taking him out back, screaming and shouting like crazy.

They immediately took the baby out with the woman placed on a stretcher. There were indications of serious injuries.

One bystander calls

An unidentified woman called for help when they heard alarming noises that went from bangs to screams. She said they were upstairs, with open windows, reported by Mirror.

Her son was near the house in chaos when the woman was screaming and seen raising the alarm of neighbors.

Describing a scene from hell, neighbors claimed the man was trying to shut up the baby, those who said that begged that neither woman or child is harmed by the window.

They went to the front door, spied the injured woman on the floor, and called the police fast. One of the eyewitness saw the head locked baby, who was getting hurt in his hold.

The neighbors shouted enough to distract the felon, should he have the intent to murder the baby or the injured woman.

It was the scene when the police came to take control of the escalating situation. Everyone was sent back by the arriving police.

Police entered the house and save the baby and woman, but both were injured and sent for treatment. The woman was 37-years-old and in stable, with a stab wound but she is expected to recover soon.

