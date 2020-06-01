Two dogs savagely killed Robby Taylor, a nine-year-old boy, when he went to check his family's mail, in Faulkner County, Arkansas. Later, investigators found his lifeless body in a nearby field after the boy did not return home.

Taylor's neighbour, Trey Wyatt, 25 years old, owned the two dogs that are suspected of mauling the young boy to death and has been taken into custody, as reported by Metro.

Untimely death

A spokesman for the Taylor family told KARK about their grief and sadness over the event which they claimed was entirely avoidable. "The Taylor family is shocked and heartbroken over the loss of their son, Robby," he added.

Lt. Erinn Stone of the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office said that the incident had been a blow to the deputies, investigator, and dispatchers of the county. He added that the case is still being investigated and they are doing what they can to bring to light what exactly happened.

Stone expressed his condolences to the Taylor family and said that no family should ever experience something as gruesome as this.

According to NBC News, The victim's mother said he went out to check for their mail, but after several minutes, still did not return home. She stated that when she tried to look for him, she saw several dogs running towards the field when she called 911.

Respondents found the boy's body in the nearby field. They began to question witnesses and anyone near the area where two were suspected to be connected to the death, and they revealed that a local animal shelter acquired two dogs.

History of dog attacks

A previous incident also had a five-year-old boy die from a Pit Bull attack that his family owned in Oro Grande in early February.

According to NBC Los Angeles, an adult family member was supervising the young boy when the dog attacked him for unknown reasons, said Sgt. Jeff Allison of the SB County Sheriff's Department. "Unfortunately, the child did not survive," added Allison.

Later, Animal Control quarantined the dog to ensure it does not attack anyone else, and they have already notified the parents of the child, said authorities.

Victor Valley sheriff's station detectives were currently investigating the case and interviewing the family of the deceased, added Allison.

Recently as well in the middle of May, a french bulldog, as described by local officials, killed a woman from Chicago. The woman adopted the dog which was bred to be violent, authorities added.

According to USA Today, investigators found, Lisa Urso, the victim, unresponsive on the patio of her residence on Saturday, May 9, and revealed that she was killed by an attack from one of her three canines.

Authorities found a second French bulldog that had blood on it, and they also found a border collie.

"I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack," said Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper. He added that there is not much reason to believe that a smaller breed of the dog could be capable of such a horrendous feat, but noted that the animal has incredible jaw strength.

Cooper revealed that the dog attacked its owner inside her residence before she could make it to the patio, where she met her end.

Official observations of the woman's body found bite wounds and scratches on her arms, legs, and torso, which suggests that the attack went on for several minutes.

