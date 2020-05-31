After an extended pause in play due to COVID-19 pandemic, the National Basketball Association or the NBA place July 31 as the date for its reopening but the specific plan is still on the works.

During a teleconference with team owners on Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver lay a tentative date as to when the league will resume as the last was played in the middle of March.

According to Fox Business, during the call, Silver proposed four potential formats that the league will undergo in its resurgence. The possibilities include a 22-team format that has a short slate of games and a play-in tournament before the playoffs; a 20-team format with World Cup-like group stages; and the resumption of the regular season wherein all of the 30 teams will be playing.

But the last option will be a 16-team playoff wherein the NBA will be canceling the rest of the season and will proceed to the traditional format.

According to the survey results gathered by ESPN, the majority of GMs suggest proceeding directly to a 16-team format after the league conducted a survey within the NBA's 30 general managers about their desired comeback set up.

After the Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert tested positive with COVID-19, the league became the first US sports league to cut their season on March 12.

Recently, the league allowed the team to pick up their workouts on a limited basis and under the guidelines of the local public health organization.

A hub location in a single city is where the games are expected to be played with no fans in the arena. Earlier this month, the NBA was in talks to use Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida as the center for the league's games.

But according to Mike Bass, NBA's spokesman, their priority stays on the health and safety of everyone involved as government officials and public health experts remain to secure the application of proper protections and medical protocols.

League Still to Agree on Comback Game Plan

However, with the date for the return possibly set, ABS-CBN sports reported that the consensus opinion is absent within the Board of Governors as to what will be the number of teams should be back on the floor for the season-continuation in late July of the coronavirus-interrupted season.

According to some sources, Adam Silver, the NBA Commissioner is still collecting information regarding multiple options within 16 to 30 teams who will possibly participate.

While Silver currently works regarding the possible future of the NBA, on Thursday they are planning to ratify what Silver's proposal they are going to choose.

Los Angeles Laker Jared Dudley shared on his Twitter that the NBA season could go forward until October as it could lead to more fans back in the stands.

Moreover, for the first time since the lockdown has been imposed, the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks opened their facilities on Friday and Boston Celtics will be following the move on Monday.

On the other hand, facilities of San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and Golden States Warriors remained close despite the other team's progress.

But despite the permission to open, team facilities can only allow four players that will be using the facility with a specification that they will not be allowed to play even 1-on1 or even close to one another.

