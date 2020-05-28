MASSACHUSETTS- The National Football League or NFL will kickoff as expected this fall as the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirms that the league is on track on its schedule while ensuring the fan's safety as they are part of the protocols that the league was framing.

Compared to other sports associations in the US, like the NBA, NHL, and MLB, the NFL experienced only minor problems brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the virtual draft done by the league last month and training facilities closures, the league shares the same mindset and remained optimistic that they will start the season as expected.

According to Newsweek, earlier this month, the league released a full 256-game schedule for the entire regular season as they plan to kick off on September 10.

In an interview on Tuesday, the New England Patriots owner offered few details about their negotiations and expressed optimism that indeed football will start this fall.

Kraft also shared that they are working hand-in-hand with the union of players and they believe that they are framing protocols that allow them to conduct the season in a safe way, as they prioritize the safety of their players, personnel, and especially their fans.

Since the start of the global health crisis, the Patriots owner led numerous COVID-19 relief efforts, last month, using the team's plane, he ordered 1.8 million masks from China which were later distributed to the medical frontliners of New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Next on the list of Kraft's relief effort is the Auction he organized for his Super Bowl LI ring, wherein he raised $1.02 million and donated it to the All in Challenge relief effort.

But the buyer retained his anonymity as requested to Kraft, but the Pats' owner hopes that he will reveal his identity in public in the future.

On the other hand, according to a report by FOX, Kraft did not release any information about the permission of fans back into the stadium but on their previous statement, the 32 teams will have to play behind closed doors to secure social distancing protocol.

Moreover, Yahoo! Sports reported that the NHL announced on Tuesday the format of their playoffs and the NBA is expected to follow, planning to play the games at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Despite the logical idea, the same arrangement would be impossible for the NFL as teams are expected to play in their respective stadiums.

On the other hand, Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins owner believes that fans will be allowed to enter the stadiums once the NFL season kicks off despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Before releasing the schedule earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams wherein protocols to reopen training facilities is listed to be placed by May 15.

In a copy obtained by the Associated Press, Goodell noted as well that the NFL was already working on the protocols' second phase, but plans were not being finalized yet as they continue to solidify the protocols that they will establish to fully ensure the safety of every individual that will be part and impart on the prestigious league.

