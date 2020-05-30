The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are yet to find their own private security as reports reveal that Prince Charles will not pay for theirs. The royal couple is currently using the team of Tyler Perry.

Funding their own security

US President Donald Trump refused to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protection since the couple moved to Los Angeles in March. This means that they will need to look and fund their own security as threats to their safety and security are increasing.

Aside from security, the couple is also looking for a permanent residence as they are staying in the Los Angeles home of Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry.

The $18 million mansions located at the hillside of California is their temporary residence as they try to slowly settle in the state. Reports stated that Prince Charles was initially asked to cover the cost of the couple's security.

However, a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked to Newsweek and revealed that the royal couple is using the security team of comedian Tyler Perry. The security team was previously assigned in Perry/s Tuscan style villa.

The Prince of Wales refused to pay for the couple's security. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hoped that they can keep their security and that it would still be funded by the UK after they decided to leave their positions as the senior members of the royal family.

But the issue became complicated after they first moved to Canada as the government of the country refused to pay for it.

Before the pandemic started, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California, and the coronavirus has forced the country to go on lockdown.

President Donald Trump made his take on the matter clear as he tweeted: "I am a great friend and admirer of the queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

It is expected that Tyler Perry's security team will be very busy since the paparazzi discovered where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were staying. The royal couple has reported seeing numerous drones around the house, and they've reported the incidents to the LAPD in early May.

Pictures of Prince Harry playing with a dog was published on gossip sites and tabloids. The pictures appear to have been taken by a drone. The friends of the royal couple said that the two have been chased by dozens of paparazzi while they were out driving.

Paparazzi problem

According to the Daily Beast, the couple was out driving last month in LA and they noticed a couple of paparazzi following them. The two were tailed and chased by two cars, and both cars were driven erratically.

When the couple parked up, one of the cars following them cut across two lanes of traffic so they can park too. The car of the paparazzi was just meters away from causing a car crash. The stunt was shocking, dangerous, and scary.

The couple was rattled, but they tried to handle the situation as best as they could. However, it is still a reality that they are chased and tailed every day. A spokesperson for the LAPD cited an incident report and stated that the authorities still don't know who are the people behind the drones flying in the area.

