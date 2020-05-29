The entertainment site The Daily Beast reported that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing intrusion at their new LA home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in Los Angeles for only a few months yet they can't seem to catch a break.

Invasion of privacy

The site stated that there have been five incidents where drones were spotted at their home, and the incidents were all reported to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Daily Beast reported that a spokesperson for the LAPD stated that on May 20, an incident took place at their home at around 11:12 a.m. The incident was listed as an alleged Memorial Day incident, that drones flying over residents were an ongoing issue.

Entertainment site E! News reported that the drones spotted near the couple's home were being flown over at all hours. The incidents are terrifying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are not aware of who is flying the drones.

A source told The Daily Beast that Meghan and Harry often see drones around their home. They both think that the drones are operated by the paparazzi who are desperate to snap photos of them, but there is no evidence that will prove their suspicion.

Last year, Meghan Markle received death threats just days before her wedding, so the experience had incited fear on the couple. However, aside from the threats, the couple is terrified of the invasion of privacy, as the drones are just 20 feet above them, especially when they go outside to play with their son, Archie.

The source of The Daily Beast added that paparazzi and fans are forgetting that the royal couple is real people and that they are a real family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not asking for any special treatment, they are just asking for security and safety that regular people are expecting in their own homes.

In addition, the site wrote that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also becoming very concerned by the different antics of paparazzi in cars who are doing everything to chase them and take pictures.

The royal couple's new life

On March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as the senior members of the royal family. After they announced the news, they revealed that they will be traveling back and forth between the U.K and North America.

Aside from living in Los Angeles, the couple also spent some time in Canada. On May 6, 2019, Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, the couple's first child together.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to raise Archie outside of the royal family, the child may one day have an official title. Although Archie is not a prince, he will still have a title by birth.

Unlike his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie was not entitled to an HRH style.

However, he is entitled to his father's Earl of Dumbarton subsidiary title. He will become Lord Archie, The Earl of Dumbarton. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided against using it and they chose to bring him up as Master Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

