The Palace is hitting back against an article posted by a tabloid about the duties of Duchess Kate Middleton within the royal family.

On May 27, the Kensington Palace released a statement about the cover story published by the British magazine, Tatler, titled "Catherine the Great."

False misrepresentations

A spokesperson from the Palace said that the story published by Tatler contains a series of false misrepresentations and inaccuracies which were not ran through the Kensington Palace before it was published.

After the Palace released the statement, a spokesperson of Tatler told the entertainment site ET that the editor-in-chief of Tatler, Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources.

The spokesperson added that the Palace already knew that they were going to run the "Catherine the Great" cover months ago and they asked the palace to work together on the cover.

According to the spokesperson of Tatler, everything that the Palace is denying is false. The controversial article praises Kate Middleton for her hard work, but it criticizes her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, who both stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

The article claims that the Duchess of Cambridge was furious about the workload that was passed to her after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions. On the outside, she is smiling and dressing appropriately but in reality, she does not want the extra work.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Excited About Baby News: Archie Gets a Playmate

The article also stated that the Duchess is exhausted and she feels trapped. The Duchess is reportedly still busy despite being in quarantine and she is spending it with her three children. Kate is working like a CEO, who has to be hands-on, without any benefits, boundaries, and without a lot of holidays.

Tatler's article also claims that Kate Middleton never helped Meghan adjust to her life as a Duchess and that she and her husband, Prince William, were aloof from the beginning and had doubts about Meghan, which upsets Prince Harry.

The article also states that Kate has a ruthless survival streak. The article reads that Kate Middleton keeps her head down because she wants to be the queen in the future. She is models herself on Queen Elizabeth and she now speaks just like Her Majesty.

Kate's family

Tatler's article also talked about Kate's family and they claimed that her mother, Carole Middleton, is the mother that Prince William always wanted. The reporter also cited sources that claim Carole is difficult to work with and is a snob.

Allegedly, Kate Middleton and Prince William had a falling out with their friends and neighbors, Rose Hanbury and her husband Marquess of Cholmondeley, over the apparent closeness of Rose to Prince William.

The Palace is furious about all the false claims, and the only thing that is true is that Kate Middleton and Prince William are both busy working even while in quarantine.

The couple has now reached out to different charities and organizations around Britain amid the pandemic. Kate Middleton has also talked about her life at home with her three children while in isolation.

Read Article: Queen Elizabeth Quits? Rumors Say Her Majesty Will Step Down, Pass Crown Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.