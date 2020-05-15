Extra mile means extra income for Tampa Bay Rays' star pitcher, Blake Snell as he emphasized that no pay, no play.

On a Twitch broadcast on Wednesday, the Cy Young Award winner shared that he will not return to play baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the numbers are worth it.

The star pitcher shared that he is not going unless he got his slice, he apologized if he will not be understood but he emphasized that everyone has a different mindset, he also pointed out that the risk is way higher than the amount he is making.

Before Snell's comments, rumors swirl about a plan approved by MLB owners that would halve the money players would make for the entire season in a 50-50 revenue split with owners.

The 27-year-old pitcher of Tampa Bay Rays was scheduled to make $7 million earnings this season.

Though some have said that players should play for the love of the game, Snell contradicted, emphasizing that the risk was too high for everyone playing on the field.

Snell shared that he already anticipated what he will hear from the people around if he will not play but he wants everyone to understand as well as he stressed that by playing he is risking his life.

He also sighted that aside from the risk of acquiring illnesses, he is concerned about going on lockdown again and this time not close to his family and not around with the people he loves while getting paid less.

He also mentioned that the risk of injury runs every time he steps on the field, so for him, all of it, for now, is not worth it at that price.

In a conversation with the local newspaper in Tampa, Snell defended his comments but he is aware that his comments might sound greedy for others.

Snell also stated that it is scary to risk his life to coronavirus and it is scarier that he can also be a carrier, spreading the virus to others.

The star pitcher emphasized that he wants everyone to be healthy and to get back with their normal lives because he misses his own too.

Moreover, he is also frustrated about the attempts of MLB owners to cut player salaries due to the fact that they will be playing and isolated in stadiums.

Players and the important members of team staff will only be allowed to go inside stadiums and will be joining the possible lockdown and not the Broadcast panel.

Sports Broadcast Also Struggle

While sports events have been on pause, it is not only athletes who are affected but also game commentators.

In the KBO or Korean Basketball organization's debut game which was aired in the US by ESPN, Karl Ravech is calling the game from his house in the northeast part of the US, which thousands of miles away from where the actual battle occurs.

While calling the game, Ravech suddenly disappeared on the screen because of a technical difficulty, but upon going back, Ravech explained that technical difficulties, like those experienced during the broadcast, are just one of the many challenges the sports scene faces since the freezing of sports in the US due to the threat of coronavirus pandemic.

