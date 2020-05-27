The coronavirus pandemic has forces the movie industry to take a break, as movie theaters around the world were closed down. This means that aside from films being immediately available on VOD, or they are streamed earlier than expected, some films are rescheduled and may hit the screens later rather than sooner.

Rescheduled films

"A Quiet Place II" is a sequel to the blockbuster movie "A Quiet Place" that was written and directed by John Krasinski in 2018. The most awaited horror movie of 2020 had its world premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City on March 8. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paramount Pictures moved the release date of the film in theaters on September 4.

The long-awaited Marvel movie, "Black Widow" was scheduled to drop in theaters last April 29. But since the theaters were closed down to observe social distancing rules set by the CDC, Marvel studios decided to move the release date of the superhero film to November 6. This means that the other Marvel superhero movie, "Eternals", was pushed back to February 2, 2021.

Another Marvel movie, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was pushed back from its original release date. The second "Doctor Strange" film that was set to be released on May 7, 2021 will now be released on Nov. 5, 2021. This decision was made because the Marvel studios do not want to release a back to back superhero film by the end of 2020 and at the start of 2021.

The ninth "Fast and Furious" film's original release date was on May 22. Universal Films released a statement by saying that it is clear that the film won't be shown in theaters this year due to the pandemic. The studio has decided to push the release date of the film to April 2, 2021.

Also Read:Khloe Kardashian Photoshop Fail Spotted in Unrecognizable Instagram 'New Look'

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is another take of the famous "Ghostbuster's" franchise. The movie starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard was supposed to be released in theaters on July 10, 2020, but Sony Pictures decided to set the release date on March 5, 2021. Another movie from Sony Pictures was pushed back.

"Peter Rabbit 2" was set to drop on August 202, but is now set to release on January 15, 2021. "Hotel Transylvania 4", which is also under Sony Pictures, was supposed to be released on December 2021, but the release was changed to an earlier date, as it is now scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.

"Jungle Cruise" is the first movie that Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have together under Disney was suppose to be released on July 24, 2020, but is moved exactly one year from now and will be released on July 30, 2021.

This is not the only Disney movie that was forced to reschedule, as the most anticipated live-action adaptation "Mulan" is now scheduled to hit the theaters on July 24, 2020, but the date may still change. As for the other Disney movies, "Captain Marvel 2" is set for July 8, 2022, "Artemis Fowl" is set for June 12, 2020 but it is speculated that it may skip theaters entirely and may be available through Disney+ instead.

Related Article:'Little People, Big World' Season 13 Final Recap: Will Zach and Tori's Baby Inherit His Father's Condition?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.