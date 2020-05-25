The fans of the reality star, Khole Kardashian, were shocked by her sudden transformation this weekend, but some people were able to spot a Photoshop fail which means that her new look was just based on amazing editing tricks.

Photoshop fail

The 35-year-old Kardashian made headlines after the public speculated that she underwent facial surgery after she posted a supposed new version of herself on her Instagram account. Khloe looked very different in the pictures which baffled her millions of followers.

However, some of her followers have such great attention to details that they immediately spotted the error as half of Khole's necklace was missing in the pictures. The butterfly pendant that she was wearing in one of the pictures has no chain on the side, which suggests that it has been erased through picture editing.

One fan wrote on the star's Instagram page that Khole edited herself so much that half of the chain of her necklace got lost. Another said in a tweet that she never used Photoshop but if she was Khloe Kardashian, she would have remembered to Photoshop the rest of the necklace.

A third fan added that she does not know the first thing about editing pictures but she does know that when a necklace is there on one side, and not on the other side, it is suspicious. One more fan agreed and wrote that Khloe did a bit too much touch upon her picture because her necklace is missing.

Khole has not released any statement about her blunder, but her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was among those people who liked the pictures that the reality star uploaded.

The NBA star left a pretty flirty comment on his ex-girlfriend's Instagram post, making people raise their eyebrows and speculate that the two have grown close again since they are spending their lockdown together and they are both looking after their daughter.

Tristan left "Baddie" in the comment section and also wrote "all for the caption." Khole had captioned her pictures with the words: "Location: under b***hes skiiiinnnnn."

Khole and Tristan

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian shot down the rumors that she is pregnant again with Tristan Thompson's child. The couple split up in 2019 after a cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods, who was once a close family friend of the Kardashian and Jenners.

The 35-year-old reality star and the 29-year-old NBA player share a 2-year-old daughter named True. When rumors circulated that she is having another child with Thompson after their dramatic and very public breakup, the public criticized and insulted Khloe, saying that all the drama and controversy from last year was for nothing and why it was easy for her to forgive Thompson for cheating, but not Woods.

The reality star expressed her frustration through a series of tweets, she wrote: "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick." She later added: "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

