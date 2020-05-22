Makeup artist Jeffree Star defended his new Cremated makeup collection for the controversial name criticized as insensitive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Star introduced the death-themed collection in a YouTube video on May 16, psyching fans to prepare to be deceased.

The YouTube star was denounced for what was deemed to be an inconsiderate campaign amid the novel coronavirus outbreak which has recorded 310,000 fatalities globally as of May 16.

In a tweet on a Friday night prior to the premiere of the video, "Introducing the #CREMATED eyeshadow palette & collection!!!! This one of a kind spooky 24 pan gothic dream will wake up the makeup world! The FULL reveal video will be on my channel TOMORROW morning!!!! Get ready to be deceased."

Star has been the subject of beauty controversy long before as those to be named are the Kat Von D feud in 2016, the great stray hair debate in 2019.

Star posted a teaser of the new product on his Instagram handle before divulging the full palette in the YouTube video. A series of metallic shades were presented named "Angel of Death," "Hearse," "Death Certificate," "Grave-Digger," "Pallbearer," "R.I.P.," "Mortuary beautician," and "Inheritance," among others.

The brand founder posted the 20-minute video on his YouTube channel on Wednesday endorsing the upcoming eye shadow palette of his namesake beauty brand.

He said in the video, "Nothing ever comes from a bad place, so if you were thinking that, absolutely not."

Amid the backlash, the beauty vlogger then took to YouTube to expound the personal association behind the collection's moniker at issue and made a formal apology to those who found it unfavorable.

He threw light on the backstory of the "Bloodlust" collection successor, unfazed upon receiving criticism for his new makeup palette.

In a video, the makeup guru claimed that coming up with a new product takes not just months, but sometimes even a year.

He finally clarified, "So, there were some people saying, 'Jeffree, it's a little weird timing. There's a lot going on in the world.' But, for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, you guys. My own father who passed away and my two dogs who passed away last year are all cremated and it is a tradition in my family."

The new product is labeled "My Cremate Palette" as it features 24 monochromatic shades of gray, black, white, and taupe.

It was said to be unclear if the product's release would have been approved by the sensitivity test if we disregard deadly pandemic across the globe.

On the other hand, not many fans were impressed with Jeffree Star's latest product. For this IG user, the latest pallette is definitely a dealbreaker as it comes off as insensitive especially during this pandemic.

