Desperate to speak to the mother of the two-day-old baby girl which was discovered among waste, Suffolk authorities are tracing currently investigating and tracking the possible whereabouts of the child's parents.

According to statements fro the officers, they received a call at around 3 o 'clock in the afternoon reporting that the remains of a two-day-old baby was found at a recycling center near Ipswich Road in Nedham Market.

During the initial investigation, Suffolk Police believed that the body of the newborn may have been taken to an area in the recycling facility amongst the refuse collection.

Sackers Yard now is under closure until further notice due to the shocking incident after being continuously open throughout the lockdown period.

According to the Sacker Yard's spokesperson, their organization wants to send their condolences to everyone involved in this horrific incident.

She also pointed out that their recycling sorting facilities are so thorough that they believe they discovered the baby rapidly once it is on their site.

The spokesperson also emphasized that their current main priority is to secure support on their staff involved in the incident and back up the authority with their investigation by ensuring full closure of their site until further notice.

In charge of the investigation, DCI Eamonn Bridger shared that they are finalizing plans for a postmortem examination as early as possible.

Based on the appearance, the baby looks been carried to full term or close to and estimated been born within 48hours prior to the discovery.

But based on the initial investigation, the police cannot confirm if the baby was alive in the duration of the 48-hour period.

Bridger also mentioned that they cannot release any information regarding the incident without holding any result as they are currently in the process of arranging a Home Office post mortem.

Moreover, Bridger stated that they are keeping an open mind on the possible reason and story behind the horrific incident and they will be carrying out a thorough investigation.

Based on the initial information given by the facility, Bridger said that the majority of collections that arrived at the site that day were from Ipswich and nearby area and since it is a busy facility they are still figuring out the movement of waste to fully understand the incident.

Moreover, Bridger suspects that the baby was brought in through refuse collection instead of being deposited at the facility.

In an interview with a local radio station, Bridger shared that the police are desperate to speak to the mother of the baby as he emphasized that the current priority is the mother's welfare and wellbeing after experiencing such emotional and physical distress.

He also added that it is essential for the mother to receive assistance from medical professionals.

In his interview, Bridger appealed to the mother of the baby to contact them so that she can receive the proper care that she needs and even to someone who might know her.

Understanding the mother's feelings, Bridger shared in the interview that he knows that the mother is frightened but it is very important that they can talk to her or even to someone who knows her for their concern is the well being of the mother.

