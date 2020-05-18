Being the third in a series of journalist killings in Mexico this year, Jorge Armenta, a reporter who was said to be under government protection after receiving death threats was murdered in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Saturday.

Aside from Armenta, who was the director of the online media outlet, Medios Obson, a municipal policeman who was on his protection detail was also killed and another one was wounded amid the armed attack.

According to a statement by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Sonara's regional prosecutor's office posted on Twitter and confirmed that the attack took the life of the renowned journalist. It was also noted that Armenta has already received several death threats and has police protection due to this.

Moreover, the non-government organization stated that they are already investigating the type of protection that Armenta had.

Meanwhile, the State Governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich Arellano said on a tweet that she had already asked for immediate investigations in order to find who was responsible for the armed attack that took Armenta's life. In response to this, local authorities announced that there is already an ongoing investigation regarding the murder.

He solicitado a la fiscal, Claudia Indira Contreras, se traslade a #Cajeme e inicie de inmediato las investigaciones para esclarecer y dar con los responsables del condenable ataque contra el director de Medios Obson, Jorge Armenta y 2 agentes de la policía municipal. — Claudia Pavlovich A. (@ClaudiaPavlovic) May 16, 2020

According to RSF, Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists alongside war-stricken nations such as Afghanistan and Syria. Since the year 200, there have been more than 100 media killings in the country, 10 of which happened in 2019.

Furthermore, RFS stated that about 92% of the journalist killings in the country have been unpunished.

Last Friday, RSF also condemned the delays and negligence on the legal process in the investigations surrounding the murder of Javier Valdez in 2017. Valdez was a journalist who was infamous for his pieces criticizing the drug trafficking and organized crimes amidst the Mexican Drug War.

Rampant Journalist Killings in Mexico.

Armenta is the third journalist that has been murdered in Mexico since the beginning of the year 2020.

Back in March, journalist Maria Elena Ferral was brutally shot in broad daylight. Ferral was shot at least eight times by a masked perpetrator riding pillion on a motorcycle. During the attack, she was just leaving the notary public's office in Paplanta, a cite in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz infamous for organized crimes. After the shootout, Ferral was taken to a nearby hospital where she died of the injuries only a few hours later.

According to Jan-Albert Hootsen of CPJ Mexico, the death of Ferral, Veracruz has been dubbed not only the deadliest Mexican state for the press but also as the most violent region for the media in the Western Hemisphere.

The second journalist killing in Mexico for the year happened in early April. Remains of Mexican journalist Victor Fernando Alvarez was found in Acapulco on April 11. Before his body was found, Alvarez has already been reported missing for more than a week.

As the media killings continue to increase, it has become clearer how the press is being oppressed in the country. Media-men have received several threats especially those who are known to reveal the truth behind the drug trade in the country.

