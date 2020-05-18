A Chinese envoy to Israel Du Wei was discovered lifeless at their home located at the coastal town of Herzliya. An investigation will done to get more information about his death.

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was dead on Sunday, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry who reported that Dai Yuming, China's deputy chief of mission confirmed Du's death, and it will be investigated by officials and concerned agencies.

Based on official reports, he was found in his domicile at the coastal town of Herzliya. His death was reported by Newsweek and the Times of Israel. But, inquiries about Du Wie from the Chinese embassy in Washington has not been answered.

Prior to getting assigned in Israel, Du, 58, was placed in Ukraine as a diplomat representing China. Du arrived as the Chinese ambassador to Israel in the middle of February, but due to the coronavirus, he had to quarantine about two weeks upon arriving.

Du is well known as he often argued that China is a scapegoat based on its flawed response that is alleged to have worsened the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that at the start of the pandemic, the voices were patronizing and self-satisfied but the tone changed to making China give an apology, for all the trouble it has caused the world. China getting all the blame for the coronavirus and the misery, death that is blamed on any minority, and their utter condemnation. The virus is the enemy, and everyone must fight it. This was the gist of an interview that he gave to the Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom.

Remarks made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were attacked by the Chinese Embassy in Israel last Friday. The Chinese were adamant they had nothing to do with accusations that was made by Pompeo and the Trump administration as the one who is solely responsible for the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The Chinese Embassy said that Pompeo is not correct about the comments about China saying that China is the one and the only origin of the coronavirus. Also, China kept information that endangered the world. Beijing is using investments as a tool for leverage, mentioned the embassy of the exchanges to clear their position. Later the Chinese response was on Israel's English-language newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

Furthermore, the Chinese cited that scientists have no proof where the COVID-19 did come from. It is not always the case that was a virus is reported is always where it began. Even mentioning that China was not guilty of hiding anything, which is one of the charges of the Five Eyes Alliance Report.

Chinese official argued that China targeted by a scapegoat mentality and Israel knows what is happening. Citing a demand that China should be paying for damaging is very ludicrous, and a political attack which is to blame someone else for their inadequacies.

Ynet News confirmed that Du was discovered lifeless in bed by one of his staff. Another news outfit Channel 12 news said the cause of death is unknown. It is also said that he might have died from cardiac arrest when he was sleeping.

The death of one of China's ambassador is raising eyebrows, and add the charges during the pandemic that will add more rumples to Beijing's troubles. Both the US and China are at necks during this crisis.

But, the big question is why did Du Wei die? Is there any foul play involved?

