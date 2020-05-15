The US Navy had hard to explain encounters while on the waters for months. This includes seeing various sea creatures and sometimes, even unidentified submerged objects (USO).

In 2004, off the coast of San Diego, California, navy Hornets chased after objects that move with uncanny maneuverability, leaving the Navy jets burning afterburners but not getting close. While the jets were busy in the sky, another mystery was happening below the waves. This was almost unnoticed as the water under the waves rumble.

It is a fact since the Second World War that the military forces all over the world have met these uncanny sighting. Most notable is the US forces that have been aware of this activity even launching Project Blue Book [MS1] to find out what gives and the recent declassification has made these odd objects in the sky more noticed.

One of the most common conclusions of the uncanny sightings is the spotting of these objects around water, or underwater. Overall, the physics of these phenomena defies understanding, but conservation choose to reserve any judgement till later.

One of the most intriguing mysteries is the Nimitz Incident, both an unaccountable object spotted in the water. Common to these is how the object behaved unlike any submarine or plane, or even as combination of the two.

The Nimitz Incident

On November 14, 2004 at 9.30 PST, the USS Princeton contacted several navy craft that were loitering around the USS Nimitz. These planes were U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet and two U.S. Navy Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets at the time.

Also read: UFO Sighting: Witnesses Share Videos of Bright Flying Objects Over Missouri, Lake Okanagan

The Princeton radioed the planes to intersect a contact that detected the signal, but tried to get an E-2C Hawkeye airborne early warning (AEW), but it was too far. These planes went after the coordinates to check the radar contacts. What happened next is one of the oddest incidents in their careers. According to the operator, the weather was excellent with good visibility, blue skies and not cloudy with a calm ocean.

The aircraft neared the location where the Princeton sent them to. Colonel Kurth saw this before he left the coordinates. A circular section of rough water that was 50-100 meters diameter emerged turning back to Nimitz with no radar contact.

What happens next is unthinkable

Looking at the sea, there was an oval-shaped object where the water was churning with foams and waves. The unknown object was as big as Boeing 737 with a smooth seemingly metallic surface. It seems that the wave were breaking under the object. Soon, another object hovered at 50 feet up with dimensions at 30 to 46 feet long and no exterior surface or any jets.

Fravor and Slaight (in the F-18) started to go lower to check the unknown vehicle, but the object went up and copies his flight path in circles. He altered the angle of attack to aim under the object but it sped at fantastic speed in two second only. Next the navy Hornets were in combat air patrol (CAP) rendezvous point to chase it, but the unknown vehicle was 97 Km away in less time. It is faster than the Hornet's top afterburner speed, an impossible feat.

After the Nimitz incident, a group came and got the records soon after. The US Navy declassified a report, but the unidentified submerged object (USO) is a mystery to decipher.



Related article: Pentagon Declassifies Several Videos Capturing 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.