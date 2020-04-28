Pentagon officially releases and declassifies several videos capturing 'unidentified aerial phenomena' from several sources.

The video recording shows images of objects moving which is different from earth-based things with distinct recognizable movement. These images were captures using infrared cameras that caught the alleged UFOs in action. Two of the videos have several service members who cannot describe how the objects move uncannily fast. One of the observers stressed it might be a drone.

Official acknowledgement of the footage

Before the release, the Navy confirmed the authenticity of these videos released on September. The Navy is releasing the videos as evidence of the phenomena that has perplexed the public for so many years. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said, "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos."

According to Gough, "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems." Gough added how relevant it is," and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

Improved guidelines when reporting possible UFOs

As a proactive measure to guide reports of an uncanny sighting, pilots have these guides on how to report them, if they believe it is of non-earthly origin.

These must be followed to categorize and help those concerned in analyzing these purported sightings.

Navy videos

These video from the naval archive were first released from December 2017 until March 2018, it's source is To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge. This organization studies evidence and information about unidentified aerial phenomena.

Also read: UFO Sighting in North Carolina Captured by Photograher Cannot Be Explained by Locals

In 2017, one of the pilots reported the sighting of craft of unknown origin in 2004. He told CNN it moved uncannily and was unusual as it moved.

US Navy pilot David Fravor added, "As I got close to it ... it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds." He later described the movement as abrupt like a ping pong ball that bounces wildly about.

In the Pentagon, there was a prior analysis of footages with uncanny objects of unknown origin, which was part of a since-shuttered classified program that was launched with the involvement of former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. This program began in 2007 and lasted until 2012, it was shut down because of higher priorities that needed funding.

But, Luis Elizondo, the former head of the classified program, in 2017 commented to CNN that he believes evidence exists and it is out there.

Elizondo added,"These aircraft -- we'll call them aircraft -- are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of." He resigned from the Defense Department in 2017, as a protest to the secret status of the program and those against funding it.

"These aircraft -- we'll call them aircraft -- are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of," Elizondo said of objects they researched. He says he resigned from the Defense Department in 2017 in protest over the secrecy surrounding the program and the internal opposition to funding it.

Reid tweeted on Monday and was glad the videos were declassified, he encouraged more investigation into the matter, which the U.S. needs to learn more about.

Related article: UFO Sighting: Witnesses Share Videos of Bright Flying Objects Over Missouri, Lake Okanagan

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.