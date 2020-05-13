Armed forces are getting extra protection from the COVID-19. To help them in the pandemic front line, they will use the insect repellent Citriodiol, as extra protection.

The Ministry of Defense is giving the spray as one of the ways to prevent soldiers from getting sick, according to MoD it is harmless, could neutralize the coronavirus allegedly.

According to the Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, the spray is already approved by the surgeon general and it will not cause harm, confirmed the DailyMail.

The MP said it should be used with caution since it will expose soldiers to the virus.

Mr Wallace confirmed use of the spray as a response to the chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, Tobias Wood. Who sent a letter asking how the spray will be used.

According to the secretary of defence, Citriodiol spray solutions forms a barrier on the epidermis and can block types of SARS virus that are related to coronaviruses.

There is no data that can point out how many have used Citriodiol spray solutions, authority was given to the military to provide for personnel. He added the MoD will not give the chemical haphazardly.

He also said that providing Citriodiol to other essential workers outside Defence, like in the NHS will depend on the administrators.

Both the chief and deputy chief medical officers for England were informed by the surgeon general of the decision.

The Surgeon General has made the DSTL study the implications of Citriodiol against Covid-19.'

What makes Citriodiol, in Mosi-guard, was successful at killing other types of coronaviruses (SARS). It destroys the membrane covering the virus.

Citriodiol will not evaporate easily. Should it work against the virus, it can give protection for several hours compared to soap it protects longer than usual.

Tests are done at the government's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) located at Porton Down.

Citrefine, via a spokesperson, told MailOnline there is no proof that the spray works against the coronavirus.

With the tests done, Citrefine was happy with the testing done on their spray, in formal testing.

"If Citriodiol can be used safely and effectively, we would welcome the opportunity to help in this current crisis.", added Citrefine.

Success with using Citriodiol will be advantageous for soldiers and health personnel who are exposed on the front lines.

Another of the advantages of the chemical is that it is an effective insect repellant.

The company suggests that it has viral protection for hours, which is not very common for such antiviral agents.

It is not a good inhaler but it will kill the virus if it makes contact with the skin. Tests have given the go signal and citriodiol is now approved. Mosi-guard is now given to a few MoD personnel, with the results pending.

It should be made clear that the insect repellant is optional and not a forced choice, it is not formally offered yet to be clear.

If the spray works at killing the virus with long term protection, it will be added to PPE use too, and not replace anything. Experiments should prove it can work, had how to use it as well.

If using citriodiol does work and offer advantages to arm forces, then it can be used for other front liners to protect against the virus for the meantime.

