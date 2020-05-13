The reality show industry has seen a significant change in the way that they film their episodes. As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to plague nations, the future of reality TV is seemingly bleak, according to Fox News.

Several different shows such as "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Vanderpump Rules" are currently shooting their episodes virtually and 'The Bachelorette' has had its Season 16 production on hold indefinitely as the continued lockdown keeping businesses from operating.

Forbes reported that similar to other businesses, schedules of productions and TV advertising have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unfortunate timing of the coronavirus

Senior VP of Variety Business Intelligence, Carolyn Finger, said "The COVID-19 virus could not have come at a more inopportune time in the program development calendar. Except for post-production, every element in the program development season is being impacted by the coronavirus."

The spread of the infection has caused several new and old programs, both scripted and unscripted to halt their productions. Some exceptions, however, can be seen with how late-night shows have started to adapt and change their production to adjust to the pandemic. These include the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, Samantha Bee, and Stephen Colbert.

Significant changes to the TV world

Director of community relations at Broadway Stages, Monica Holowacz, shared her belief that a significant overhaul will be seen that will change how certain things will be done.

She also told Fox News that with how unpredictable the situation will become, changes would be more than likely be incorporated as short-term until such time that more information becomes available.

Holocawz also believes that frequent temperature checks and health monitoring will be required on sets in the future.

For dating shows where the focus of the show is based on the physical interaction of its participants, however, there needs to be a guarantee of the health and well-being of each person before any intimacy be allowed.

Reliance on international locations will also have to be looked at and more likely than not changed.

Holocawz explained that "The Bachelorette" showrunners already have plans to use one large location for their filming process where the entire crew will be required to quarantine throughout the whole process. She also shared that for shows that have their participants staying in one location, two-week quarantines may be imposed on each contestant before filming.

Netflix's "Love is Blind" is one show that could have fruitful success though this situation as the first half of the season requires no physical interaction between participants.

The show was practising self-quarantine and social distancing within the dating TV industry. Holocawz stated her expectations that more shows will be following the foundation that Netflix's mega-hit was built around.

The world that reality shows portray is one thing that people are looking forward to in today's current circumstances, as social distancing guidelines prevent us from having meaningful social human interactions. And TV shows offer something of a substitute for real life, said Holocawz.

