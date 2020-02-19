'Days of Our Lives' Recap - February 18

Last February 18's episode features the downfall of a seductive baddie, a tearjerking shocker, and a look back on half a decade of Salem greatness.

For Gabi (Camila Banus), things turned 180 degrees. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) turned out to be faking and six people were involved in the takedown plan. Julie pretends to collapse at the wedding. But when Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) checks on her, Julie turned out to be fine.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) is trying to take care of Kate (Lauren Koslow) while annoying her at the hospital in this episode. Kate tries to persuade Rex to leave her to spend Valentine's Day with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). He was determined to spend the night at her bedside.

Kate said to Rex, "Honey, look -- they have given me every test they could possibly give me, (and) I'm fine, (so) you have to leave, okay? Stop babying me (and) go home -- go back to Sarah. I don't want her blaming me for ruining her night." Rex answered back, "No, she's not gonna do that. I already called her, and she's totally cool."

JJ tells Gabi how he met Chris and he has a record. He thought Gabi must have sent him and he didn't deny it.

Lani divulges that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) helped to under the app connected with the pacemaker. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) asks if Gabi genuinely did not love him. Initially, the intention was revenge but then she fell in love with him.

'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers - February 19

This Wednesday's episode promises romantic gestures and noble actions as Valentine's week goes on in Salem.

Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) is surprised by Steve Johnson's (Stephen Nichols) confession that he is really Stefano Dimera. Kayla will be eager to know what has happened to Steve. She will come to know that Steve has to be still in his body somewhere and will embark to bring him out. Stefano will take several dangerous turns before this saga ends.

It dawns on Justin (Wally Kurth) hat Kayla is missing in panic mode because it is not like her to disappear and it is more out of character for her to ignore her phone.

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will celebrate an earned romantic Valentine's Day. They just returned from a trip where each was told the other had died.

Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) will have a pleasant conversation with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) in this episode and she would hope to be more than friends.

Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will join forces with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) in a pursuit to find Kayla Brady.

